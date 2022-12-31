What happened on the football field is what many will remember about Caleb Downs’ impact on Mill Creek.
His defensive work as a four-year starter at safety. His highlights as a multi-talented offensive threat. His special teams play as a dangerous returner. And most importantly, by leading the Hawks to their first football state championship as a senior.
While they appreciate those feats, Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady and his assistants embrace a different legacy about the program’s most heavily recruited player and Georgia’s No. 1 ranked senior — how the Alabama Crimson Tide signee got to this point.
“What’s unique about his legacy for me is what we’ll be able to pull from and share (with future players),” Lovelady said. “Being the athlete he is and the player he is, it’s more about him getting to that point, the process. Kids now can ask Siri anything on their cellphone or ask their phone the definition of any word. They want everything so easy, so quickly like that, and it rubs off on kids. They want to be all-state. They want to be a college prospect. They want to weigh this much. But they’re not patient. They don’t understand all the work that goes into that. That’s his legacy, in my opinion. It will be what he did off the field and how he formed himself.”
The 6-foot, 190-pounder — a five-star safety by all major recruiting services — only missed two summer workouts during his four years of high school, working closely with Lovelady early in the calendar year to make sure his college visits didn’t interfere with the Hawks’ workouts and 7-on-7 schedule. He studied video of Mill Creek’s opponents with such intensity on his own that he led the team for the most hours on Hudl every season of his high school career.
Downs graduated a semester early from Mill Creek with a near 4.0 GPA, and his coaches were impressed with his focus on what was important, instilled by his parents Gary, a longtime college football coach, and Tanya, a teacher at Peachtree Ridge. He also watched two older siblings’ dedication to their academics and athletics — his sister Kam, who played college soccer at Kennesaw State, is on her way to a career in medicine and his brother Josh, a North Carolina wide receiver, is a projected first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
“Caleb’s beyond his years as far as maturity,” Lovelady said. “He’s worked his butt off on his craft. He’s a high academic kid. He’s always involved. He was always there at youth camp, throwing passes with the kids. He could have been doing something else. His phone was dinging, dinging, dinging, and he said, ‘those are college coaches.’ But he was there, supporting us. He was on the Leadership Council, always supporting us with community service. … His legacy is not going to be defined by what he did between the lines to me. It was being able to see on the inside, the day-to-day work he put in on the field and off the field, and the character he did it with.”
That said, what Downs did on the football field was pretty special.
He started in the Mill Creek secondary as a freshman, making 50 tackles and a team-best five interceptions, and was a leader there for four seasons, delivering turnovers, eye-catching hits and a steadying presence at safety. He made 83 tackles as a senior to the Class AAAAAAA state championship team and returned two of his four interceptions for touchdowns. His 18 career interceptions and seven career defensive TDs are both school records.
Offensively, he accounted for 821 yards and 24 TDs on 97 touches. He rarely left the field for a team that won its first four state playoff playoff games on running clocks because of the mercy rule, then doubled up Carrollton 70-35 in the state finals.
“I never really like to be on the sideline and not have an affect,” Downs said. “I felt like that was what was needed for me to do. I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.”
Downs was responsible for seven offensive TDs (four rushing, two receiving, one passing) on just 29 offensive touches as a junior, but his role was even more vital this season to an offense that had one of most prolific seasons in state history with 712 points, an average of 47.5 per game. According to Georgia High School Football Historians Association records, the Hawks’ 712 points are the sixth-most scored by a high school football team in state history.
Downs saw snaps at running back, inside and outside receiver and wildcat quarterback — “he knows our offense inside and out,” Lovelady said — rushing 57 times for 398 yards and 20 TDs and catching 36 passes for 422 and three TDs. He also threw a TD pass.
Even more frequently, he was a player who drew special defensive attention that opened up opportunities for others.
“He wasn’t worried about getting touches,” Lovelady said. “He’ll block for you.”
His play was noticed throughout his career by opponents, too.
“Caleb, he’s a dog,” said North Gwinnett defensive lineman Kayden McDonald, an Ohio State signee. “I think he’s the best in the country. We’ve trained together. We played youth together. We’ve played against each other. He’s the hardest worker. He’s going to do great things at Alabama.”
That all goes back to Downs’ preparation, part of why college coaches expected him to be an immediate contributor at the next level.
“His intelligence, his football IQ (are what the college coaches really liked),” Lovelady said. “Throughout the recruiting process, I talked to coaches who were amazed when they started talking ball with him, his intelligence of knowing schemes. (Coaches said) he may be the most game-ready, Power Five kid, as far as his intelligence base, his foundation. He’s coming from high school to college and his football IQ is already that of a (college) sophomore. His learning curve won’t be as steep when he’s taking it in. And his instincts are elite.”
Downs graduated early from high school to get a jump on his college career at Alabama, allowing him to join the Crimson Tide for bowl practices and spring practice.
“I think it’s going to give me the best chance to be on the field (as a freshman), learning the playbook and everything like that,” Downs said of enrolling at Alabama for the spring semester.
He begins college classes in January with an awareness of how his high school got him prepared for that level, both athletically and academically.
“I played in a great culture in high school,” Downs said. “I was taught a good scheme by great coaches, a great program. (Mill Creek’s) a cornerstone, a big part of who I am as a person today. I’m glad to have all the experiences I’ve had there.”
His final on-field experience, a dominant win in the state finals, was the perfect capper to his high school career.
“It was huge because we had never won one before,” Downs said. “It was like four years paid off, great timing. I’m happy with how everything ended up. … Everybody was just so happy (at school) and so glad we won, like, ‘You guys are going to go down in history because you were the first to do it.’ It was a great experience.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Brookwood girls basketball's finals win in the Deep South Classic. Click for more.PHOTOS: Brookwood Girls Basketball wins Deep South Classic
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.