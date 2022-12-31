The McDonald brothers have a new family tradition.
In 2017, North Gwinnett linebacker Jayden McDonald was the Daily Post’s Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season with 93 tackles (12 for losses, 12 1/2 sacks and four interceptions.
Five years later, his younger brother Kayden McDonald — more than 100 pounds heavier as a high schooler than Jayden — earned the Daily Post’s top defensive honor, keeping it in the family after racking up impressive stats this season as a defensive lineman and running back.
“It means a lot,” Kayden said of following his older brother in earning the honor. “I looked up to him a lot. He really paved the way for me and said you can do it, too. His senior year he got it and I got it, too. It’s special.”
The younger McDonald had 68 tackles (54 solos, 40 for losses), 13 sacks and 11 quarterback hurries this season for North’s state playoff team, and doubled as a 6-3, 325-pound powerhouse of a running back.
“The impact both of them made on the defense is similar,” North head coach Bill Stewart said of the brothers. “They’re both very likable, coachable kids. That’s a testament tot the great lady (mother Kristi Green) that’s raising them.”
McDonald has been a force up front for the North defense throughout his career, totaling 44 sacks and 123 tackles for losses the past three seasons. His play on the interior defensive line reminds his coach of a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
“I think his explosiveness stands out,” Stewart said. “I don’t know if I’ve had somebody that can come off the ball at his pad level and within that little space and do so much damage. That’s what makes him special. On top of that, he’s athletic enough for us to say, ‘Let’s run him 19 times (at running back) in a playoff game.’ For a big guy, he’s a little more athletic than you think. He’s in that mold of a Warren Sapp. I got to see Warren Sapp practice before at Miami when I was at UCF (Central Florida) coaching. That would be a good comparison.”
North’s opponents knew what to expect with McDonald.
“I’ve known Kayden since we were 6 or 7,” Mill Creek senior and Alabama signee Caleb Downs said. “He causes a lot of disruption up front. He’s a great interior player. He makes a lot of plays. He reads plays well. He just gets to the ball very well.”
The impact play along the defensive line was far from a surprise — he had 95 tackles (80 solos, 58 for losses), 19 sacks (including a school-record seven vs. South Forsyth in the playoffs) in 2021 and 64 tackles (25 for losses) as a sophomore — but the frequent running back duty was different, and enjoyable.
McDonald carried 77 times for 409 yards and 11 touchdowns this year.
“It was great (to play running back),” McDonald said. “It’s what I always wanted to do when I was a kid, even though I was always playing in the trenches really. So it was great. Coach (Todd) Faulkner and Coach (Andrew) Schmidt, they believed in me running the ball. A big man, you don’t see that in the country. So it was just a blessing. To score my first touchdown against McEachern and celebrate with all my boys, that was one of the best experiences I’ve had.”
McDonald’s future snaps won’t involve carrying the ball, though. The nation’s top colleges — nearly 40 of them — offered him scholarships for his play along the defensive line, beginning when the in-state Georgia Bulldogs offered him as a sophomore. He eventually signed with Ohio State from a list of finalists that also included Clemson, Florida, Michigan and Oklahoma.
“It was a blessing. It was really a blessing,” McDonald said of signing with Ohio State. “I took it really slow. I met a lot of fantastic people throughout it. I couldn’t go wrong with my schools and my decision. I just found what was best for me and it was Ohio State. … The academics are great. The opportunity to compete and play at the best level, the biggest stage, and get coached by the GOAT, Coach (Larry) Johnson, Coach Day. They pour into the players and care about their players on and off the field. And have an opportunity to win a national championship.”
His coaches expect he will make a mark quickly at Ohio State.
“I think he’s going to be great there,” Stewart said. “Now we’ve got two guys there and I think both of them will be awesome there. (Defensive back) Jordan (Hancock) was set to be in the starting role and then he yanked his hamstring, one of the worst hamstring pulls ever from what they were telling me. He’s back getting in the groove now. I think Kayden’s what they’re looking for. They need an interior guy. I think he’s a guy that can go in and play early. I think his character is one where he will listen to instruction and he’ll do exactly what they ask him to do both on and off the field. He’s very coachable. He’s going to be one of those guys that represents our program very well.”
McDonald won’t enroll at Ohio State until the summer, allowing him to enjoy one final semester at North, a special place for him and his family. His coaches, friends and others helped him accomplish so much on and off the football field, including the scholarship to Ohio State.
“I thank God, the man above. I wouldn’t be here without him,” McDonald said. “I thank my mom, my brother, my sister, my aunt, my family, all the coaches, Coach Stewart, shout out to Coach (R.J.) Luke, all these four years putting it all into me. The O-line, too. Playing with the best O-line in the state is really a blessing every day coming to work and having a big smile. I thank my whole team really, especially shout out to the DPG. I love those guys. I’ll miss them so much.”
Recommended for you
Scenes from Brookwood girls basketball's finals win in the Deep South Classic. Click for more.PHOTOS: Brookwood Girls Basketball wins Deep South Classic
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.