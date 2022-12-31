The McDonald brothers have a new family tradition.

In 2017, North Gwinnett linebacker Jayden McDonald was the Daily Post’s Defensive Player of the Year after a stellar senior season with 93 tackles (12 for losses, 12 1/2 sacks and four interceptions.

Recommended for you

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.

More Sports