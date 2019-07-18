LAWRENCEVILLE — Gwinnett’s Pedro Florimon thought he had a home run in the second inning and was jogging from second to third when it became clear the ball hit the yellow bumper and not the fence behind it.
Florimon accelerated in time to beat the throw from center and raised his arms in question.
After a conference, it was ruled to have stayed inside the park.
Florimon’s next at-bat left no doubt.
The 32-year-old with 321 major league games to his credit launched a grand slam to left and the Stripers buried Lehigh Valley 11-2 on Thursday afternoon at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
Florimon’s blast tied a franchise record as the seventh grand slam of the season for Gwinnett and he finished 3-for-5 with five RBIs. Connor Lien also hit two 400-plus-foot homers in the win.
“Any time you jump a big lead like that early and swing the bat well (I’m happy),” manager Damon Berryhill said. “Connor has been struggling a little bit and had two homers for us. Pedro had the grand slam. I’m really excited for him. Lately he’s been swinging the bat a lot better. He did a really nice job taking the change-up the other way.
“(That first one) was an inch away, too.”
The 6-0 lead was more than enough cushion for starter Mike Foltynewicz, who worked efficiently through six one-run innings.
“This is the best game we’ve seen from him,” Berryhill said. “He was really sharp today. He had his slider working and finished the game probably better than he started, which is a big plus.”
Foltynewicz went 1-2-3 in the second and fourth innings. He ceded the lone run in the fifth after striking out the first two batters and came back to take down the IronPigs in order in the sixth.
“The slider was working really well today, which is the pitch I’m coming down here to work on,” Foltynewicz said. “I had success with it last year and I wasn’t surprised by it, but really relieved that it’s still there. They have a couple of solid big-league hitters in that lineup so I was just really attacking with the fast ball and working on the slider.”
In his eighth start for Gwinnett, Foltynewicz threw 89 pitches (54 were strikes) and improved to 4-1 with the win.
“A hot day like today, I got some really quick outs which was a big key because I knew they were an aggressive hitting team.,” he said. “It was just a solid, fun outing. I don’t like giving up any (runs), but I keep telling myself, you’re not going to be perfect.
“The guys came out swinging so that really made me comfortable. I could really go out there and be comfortable instead of having that stress of a one-run lead or being tied.”
The 2-0 margin in the second was courtesy of Lien’s first homer. After Florimon slid safely into third, Lien sent a moon shot rocketing out of the park. He took a hard-swinging strike on the first pitch he saw from starter Tyler Viza. The next offering was belted 415 feet over the tall wall in left for Lien’s first Triple A homer.
The inning did include a loss, thought, with lead-off man Jack Lopez getting hit square in the face with a change-up from Viza. Lopez, bleeding profusely, was led off the field.
Viza, who was 1-7 with a 6.72 ERA coming into the game, continued to struggle and didn’t last through the third. He was pressed into duty when scheduled starter Cole Irvin, 4-0 and the 2018 IL Pitcher of the Year, was called up to Philadelphia.
The 24-year-old righty sandwiched walks to Rafael Ortega and Sean Kazmar Jr. around a single by Alex Jackson to load the bases with no outs.
Florimon’s 358-foot homer, his fourth career grand slam, wasn’t quite the end of Viza’s night. He walked Lien and was done. Viza’s relief lasted just three batters before being lifted as well, but did get two strikeouts. Gwinnett batted around before Travis Demeritte’s liner to second ended the third.
“It was a really fun to watch,” Foltynewicz said of all the balls hit out of the park. “Just like the big leagues.”
After Lehigh Valley eked out one more run in the seventh to trim the lead to 6-2, Lien hammered his second dinger of the game 414 feet. It was the fourth career multi-homer for Lien, who was called up from Double A Mississippi in mid-June. He walked on his three other at-bats Thursday.
Demeritte, a Winder native, added a two-run shot in the eighth that went 421 feet to right-center for a 9-2 margin. Demeritte’s dinger was part of a four-run eighth to send the IronPigs packing.
Notes: Jackson was hit by a pitch three times by three different pitchers. … Gwinnett won the last two games to split the series with Lehigh Valley and are 5-3 since the All-Star break. … Rochester is in town for a three-game set (7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday).