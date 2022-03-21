Navy veteran Michael Lammey, left, poses with Folds of Honor Executive Vice President Ben Leslie Sunday after a press conference at Atlanta Motor Speedway. In 2006, Lammey was critically injured in a boiler room explosion.
HAMPTON — On Dec. 1, 2006, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lammey was serving aboard the U.S.S. Frank Cable in Guam.
On that day, a boiler room explosion changed his life forever as he was critically injured with third-degree burns over 48 percent of his body.
With multiple reconstructive surgeries and other medical care, Lammey recovered, but in the process, he and his wife Rose struggled with educational goals for their daughters.
Enter Folds of Honor.
Rose heard about the organization thanks to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway and they decided to apply.
With help from Folds of Honor, Rose earned her bachelor's degree from The Art Institute of San Antonio in 2020 and that same year, their middle daughter earned her bachelor's degree from The University of Texas-San Antonio. This fall, their youngest daughter will be attending Texas Tech. All the degrees are debt free.
According to Folds of Honor Executive Director Ben Leslie when the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 started in 2015, in the Atlanta area alone, Folds of Honor helped 215 families whose parents were killed in action or disabled.
Eight years later, the number rose to 431. In total, more than 1,000 families have been helped and nearly $10 million has been donated in Georgia.
"It's (the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500) completely changed our organization in letting us help thousands of additional families because of the platform you guys have," Leslie said. "You've helped us locate military families (to help) and you've helped us locate donors to support these military families."
Lammey was invited to the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 to be the honorary starter. It was his first race.
His thoughts on the event?
"It's awesome," he said.
For more information about Folds of Honor, visit www.FOH.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.