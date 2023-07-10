Brookwood teammates Hailey Dopson, left, and Baylor Stanton were the 15- to 18-year-old high point-scorers in the Gwinnett County Swim League championship meet — Dopson for Flowers Crossing and Stanton for Connemara.
Flowers Crossing coaches, right to left, Catherine Sakaris, Maddy Cohen and Brighton Gunawan, pose for a photo with Gwinnett County Swim League president Kam Taylor, in black, on July 9, 2023 at Georgia Tech. Flowers Crossing repeated as GCSL champion this summer.
Members of Flowers Crossing celebrate after winning their second straight Gwinnett County Swim League title on July 9, 2023 at Georgia Tech.
Janine Greco
Special Photo
After a record-setting 2022 county meet, Flowers Crossing was even better this summer.
The Mighty Marlins dominated the three-day Gwinnett County Swim League’s championship meet at Georgia Tech and capped the annual competition of neighborhood-based swim teams with 4,158 points, the highest team total in the history of the league, which began in 1973. Spalding Corners was runner-up at 3,480 and Chateau Elan was third at 3,032.5, while Hamilton Mill (2,771) and the Thunderbolts (2,589.5) rounded out the top five.
