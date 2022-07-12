After a canceled season in 2020 and strict COVID-19 protocols in 2021, swimmers were finally able to compete in a true Gwinnett County Swim League Championship meet this past weekend at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center.
“I just feel like the old school excitement was back, the camaraderie, the cheering like you know, the kind of frenetic energy,” Flowers Crossing head coach Jack Gayle said.
Gayle and his team had more to be excited about than most as Flowers Crossing won the GCSL championship for the first time in its history. The Mighty Marlins have featured talented teams in the past and a future Olympian (Amanda Weir), but they couldn’t quite reach the top until this season.
They racked up 3,510.5 points to stay ahead of fellow title contenders Chateau Elan (3,254.5), Thunderbolts (3,133) and Spalding Corners (3,038). Runner-up Chateau Elan is coached by Rick Creed, Gayle’s old high school coach at Parkview.
The championships were split across three days with different age groups each day, and Gayle knew his strongest swimmers were in the 13- and 14-year-old age group. He counted on them to create a gap from second place. He relied on the 9-11s and the 8-and-under groups to maintain that gap.
“They didn't just perform, I mean, they turned in one of the most dominating performances I've seen at the county meet,” Gayle said about his 13-14s group.
Gayle has been involved with county meets on and off for 22 years as a coach after swimming in the league in the 1980s and 1990s. This was his final year of coaching and his first-ever league championship.
The 13-14s group not only dominated but also gave Flowers Crossing a 500-point lead on Saturday. The 11-12 and the 8-and-under age groups finished off the championship on Sunday.
Flowers Crossing had both the high point scorer, Hailey Dopson, and the high point runner-up, Nicole Amike, in the 13-14 girls group.
With strong competitors like Spalding Corners, Chateau Elan and the Thunderbolts, who had athletes evenly spread among age groups, Gayle was unsure of his team’s chances for the weekend. He said he knew they were stronger in certain age groups than others, and it was not until the championship that winning came into view for Flower Crossing.
After going over times in the final weeks, Gayle realized they could battle to be in the top three or four. He did not expect a win, let alone a win with such a big lead.
“A lot of our year-round, or club swimmers, were traveling a lot and they were kind of popping up to every other swim meet, so we never quite got to put together the lineup that we thought we were capable of showing,” Gayle said.
The teams in second through fifth place all finished pretty close. Gayle said it was a pretty intense, competitive battle. There were a lot of shifting places which made the meet more exciting.
Gayle said the best thing about coaching Flowers Crossing is the family-driven, neighborhood feel that has remained since he swam in the league.
Gayle, who began swimming when he was nine years old and ended up swimming for the University of Georgia, said the kids' access to this league and the clubs in the area can provide them with the same opportunity to continue the sport that he had.
Outside of coaching the summer league, Gayle teaches video production at Brookwood High School, where he is the former head swimming and diving coach — he also has won eight high school state championships. He also runs a professional YouTube account.
“I just feel very kind of honored that the kids in their own indirect way gave me this gift of being able to go out winning,” said Gayle, “I just feel like maybe they knew it or didn't but they gave me a very special parting gift and that means a lot.”
Here’s a look at the meet’s high point-scorers in each age group:
7- and 8-year-olds
Girls
1. Abigail Kingery, Maple Ridge, 108
2. Grace Zazzi, Flowers Crossing, 101
3. Harper Singleton, Rivermoore, 100
4. Zoe Herrera, Hamilton Mill, 97
5. Ave Zielinski, Coopers Pond, 92
Boys
1. Theo Channavong, Parkview, 105
2. Baylor Thompson, Flowers Crossing, 99
3. Nate Bollier, Hamilton Mill, 98
4. Camden Olson, Fields Club, 97
5. Alex van Maanen, Hanarry West, 94
9- and 10-year-olds
Girls
1. Bethany Pham, Mountain Park, 108
2. Allie Burns, Summit Chase, 102
3. Mallory Klemmer, Thunderbolts, 100.5
4. Edie-Cate Jowers, Hanarry Estates, 98
5. Alara Pruitt, Bright Water, 93.5
Boys
1. Mack Irwin, Lansmoore, 108
2. Jude Stanton, Connemara, 101
3. Logan Laraki, Hanarry Estates, 99
4. Jason Cocian, Thunderbolts, 97
5. Henry Crutchfield, Peachtree Station, 93
11- and 12-year-olds
Girls
1. Elise Cochling, Edgewater, 108
2. Melanie Jones, Chateau Elan, 100
3. Susie Kang, Morning View, 99
4. Kathryn Tarpley, Parkview, 98
4. Savannah Hook, Rivermoore, 98
Boys
1. Jonathan Malonza, Cedar Creek, 105
1. Austin Klemmer, Thunderbolts, 105
3. Ryan Qi, Berkeley Hills, 97
4. Adel Skopljake, Edgewater, 96
5. Eezen Khoh, Jones Bridge, 95
13- and 14-year-olds
Girls
1. Hailey Dopson, Flowers Crossing, 108
2. Nicole Amike, Flowers Crossing, 105
3. Morgan Davis, Summit Chase, 97
4. Cameron Pritchett, Flowers Crossing, 96
5. Sophie Hamilton, Coopers Pond, 95.5
Boys
1. Baylor Stanton, Connemara, 108
2. Carson Waters, Rivermoore, 105
3. Anthony Pham, Mountain Park, 99
4. Thien Nguyen, Flowers Crossing, 97
4. Ean Silvers, Flowers Crossing, 97
15- to 18-year-olds
Girls
1. Hannah-Claire Jowers, Hanarry Estates, 104
2. Jayla Thompson, Wild Timber, 100
3. Iris Ochoa, Hamilton Mill, 97
4. Morgan Jenny, Wild Timber, 95
5. Ashley Morton, Wild Timber, 94
5. Jordan Hildebrand, Chateau Elan, 94
Boys
1. Ben Irwin, Lansmoore, 108
2. Tyler Schroeder, Steeple Station, 100
2. Zach Cameron, Waterton, 100
4. Dylan Yin, Mountain Park, 98
5. Andy Zhu, Mountain Park, 94
