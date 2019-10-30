It’s been a while since Florida has brought this sort of passing attack into the annual college football game against Georgia.
The Gators have thrown for 2,218 yards, their highest passing total through eight games since 2001 when Steve Spurrier was slamming his visor on the ground and beating the Bulldogs on a regular basis. All those balls in the air means the Georgia secondary will be pushed to the max on Saturday in Jacksonville.
The game will start at 3:30 p.m. and can be seen on CBS.
Coach Kirby Smart said. “You have to be able to pressure the quarterback and affect him, but you’ve got to be able to cover on the back. It never changes. You have to be able to cover people man-to-man to play these teams.”
It would help if Georgia could get cornerback Tyson Campbell healthy this week. He practiced a week ago for a couple of days and may return against the Gators.
“We’ve got to prepare for each one of their receivers,” said sophomore defensive back Eric Stokes. “We have to embrace the challenge and prepare to handle everything. I know this week I’ve just been trying to run extra at practice, because I know those guys are going to be fresh and keep rotating. I’m just doing it for myself to get in extra conditioning with the time I’ve got.”
The Gators have flourished since redshirt junior Kyle Trask took over at quarterback in the fourth quarter of the Kentucky game. Since then he’s completed 67.1 percent of his throws for 1,351 yards and 13 touchdowns. He threw for three touchdowns at LSU and followed that with a career-high four touchdowns at South Carolina, becoming the team’s first quarterback since Tim Tebow to throw for at least three scores in back-to-back games.
“Their quarterback puts the ball where it needs to be to make plays,” Georgia linebacker Monty Rice said. “Florida has great receivers. They’re all fast and they’ve three good running backs.”
In addition to the stellar crew of wideouts — Josh Hammond, Freddie Swain, Van Jefferson — the Gators have an extra weapon in tight end Kyle Pitts. He ranks third in the nation for receptions by a tight end (35).
“They’ve become really explosive,” Smart said. “They’ve got as deep a group of wide receivers as I’ve seen anywhere from top to bottom and an elite tight end, one of the best in the country.”
Although much emphasis is placed on Florida’s passing, the winner of this game for the last 13 years has been the team with the most rushing yards. Last year Georgia outgained Florida 189-170.
The outcome could determine the SEC Eastern Division champion. No. 8 Georgia (6-1, 3-1 SEC) and No. 6 Florida (7-1, 4-1) are both in the top 10 for the second straight year. Georgia pulled away in the second half last year and won 36-17.
Georgia leads the series 51-43-2 and is 45-41-1 in games played in Jacksonville. This is only the eighth time where both teams are coming off a bye week. Georgia is 7-6 when playing the Gators after a bye. Florida is 18-8 against the Bulldogs after an off week.
Former Brookwood star Rennie Curran will be inducted into the Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame on Friday before the game. Curran will be joined by Georgia’s Jarvis Jones and ex-Gators Brandon Spikes and Brad Culpepper.