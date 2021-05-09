Speedy Buford junior Isaiah Bond committed Sunday to the Florida Gators football program.
Bond, a wide receiver, is a three-star prospect in the 247Sports.com composite rankings, which have him as the No. 57 player in Georgia. He helped the Wolves to the Class AAAAAA state title as a junior, catching 53- and 16-yard touchdown passes in a 34-31, overtime victory over Lee County in the state finals. His 16-yard TD catch with 46 seconds left sent the game to overtime.
Bond also stars in track and field. He won both the 100-meter dash (10.48 seconds) and th 200 (21.12) in this weekend’s AAAAAA Sectional meet.
