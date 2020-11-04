Mountain View’s girls flag football stayed unbeaten with a pair of victories Wednesday on Senior Night.
The Bears (6-0) defeated South Forsyth 13-6, and beat North Forsyth 14-6.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Archer defeats North Forsyth
Archer improved to 4-0 with two wins Wednesday, beating North Forsyth 26-7 and topping South Forsyth 21-7.
Freshman quarterback Sam Meyer threw four touchdowns to four different receivers and Devin Lambert and Abigail Zerm each had an interception against North Forsyth. Archer beat South Forsyth behind three TD passes from Meyer to Cazia Nelson.
The Tigers opened their season previously with wins over Winder-Barrow (40-6) and Brookwood (19-0).
