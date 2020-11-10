Amyah Jackson had four interceptions and two touchdowns Tuesday as Mill Creek’s flag football team remained perfect.
The Hawks (8-0) defeated North Gwinnett 27-0 and topped fellow unbeaten Mountain View 12-0 in a doubleheader at Collins Hill. Through eight games, they haven’t allowed a point.
Jackson did her part to keep the eight-game shutout streak going. She intercepted three passes against Mountain View, and picked off one pass against North. She also scored a touchdown in each game.
Reignah Mulkin scored Mill Creek’s other TD in the big win over Mountain View. The Hawks also got TDs in the win over North from Riley Harris, Olivia Shaw and Kendall Wilson.
Parkview sweeps
Parkview posted a pair of victories Tuesday night.
The Panthers got a 20-7 win over Shiloh, and also blanked Peachtree Ridge 7-0.
Discovery goes 2-0
Discovery picked up two wins Monday night, improving to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Area 3.
The Titans rolled to a 44-0 win over Duluth, and edged Dunwoody 13-6.
