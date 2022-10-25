DSC_0885.JPG
Will Hammock

HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday.

The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.

