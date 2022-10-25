HOSCHTON — Mill Creek celebrated Senior Night with victories over Seckinger and Central Gwinnett in girls flag football on Tuesday.
The Hawks opened with a 45-0 win over Seckinger behind two passing touchdowns from Olivia Shaw and two rushing touchdowns from Kate Lewis. Ava Metrick also had two scores, one on a run and one on a reception.
Kendall Wilson (TD catch), Taylor Figures (TD run) and Adrianna Pelham (TD run) contributed to the scoring, while Lexi Tinker led the defense with two sacks, one for a safety, and an interception. Wilson also intercepted a pass.
Mill Creek then edged Central Gwinnett 13-6 on a pair of TDs from Shaw, who rushed for one score and threw for another TD to Pelham. Shaw also intercepted two passes on defense.
Metrick led the defense with seven pulls, including three for losses.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Mountain View 21, Seckinger 0
HOSCHTON — Taylor Clark accounted for three TDs Tuesday in Mountain View’s 21-0 win over Seckinger at Mill Creek.
Clark completed 11 of 19 passes for 137 yards and two TDs, and also rushed for 94 yards and another score. Cerenity Gordon had a 45-yard TD catch and Sophia Nunez had a 23-yard TD catch.
Lindsey Law (two flag pulls, one assist, one pass defensed, one forced fumble) and Rachel Drake (two flag pulls, one for safety) led the Bears’ defense.
Collins Hill wins two
SUWANEE — Collins Hill posted two area wins Tuesday night.
The Eagles defeated Winder-Barrow 7-0, and edged Dacula 18-12 in double overtime.
