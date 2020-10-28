Mill Creek’s girls flag football team kept its impressive start to the season going Tuesday night.
The Hawks, who haven’t allowed a point through four games, defeated Lanier 40-0 and beat North Gwinnett 21-0. They opened the season with a 33-0 win over Dacula and a 45-0 victory over Winder-Barrow last week.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Dacula splits
Dacula went 1-1 in its flag football games on Tuesday.
The Falcons defeated Central Gwinnett 13-0, but lost 12-0 to Grayson.
Mountain View stays unbeaten
Mountain View’s flag football team won home games with North Gwinnett and Lanier on Tuesday.
The Bears improved to 4-0 on the season.
