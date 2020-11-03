HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls flag football team stayed unbeaten with a 27-0 victory over visiting Collins Hill on Monday.
The Hawks, who also picked up a forfeit win over Lanier, hasn’t allowed a point through six games this season.
Discovery wins twice
LILBURN — Discovery picked up a pair of shutout wins in flag football Monday night.
The Titans defeated host Parkview 7-0 and beat Shiloh 13-0, improving to 4-2 in area play.
Brookwood sweeps
LILBURN — Brookwood won both of its flag football games Monday in shutouts.
The Broncos defeated Shiloh 13-0, and topped Parkview 20-0.
