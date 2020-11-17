LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood’s girls flag football team rode a pair of strong defensive performances to Tuesday night victories that clinched the inaugural Division 2, Area 3 championship.
The Broncos (7-5-2 overall, 6-2 area) edged rival Parkview 7-6 in its first game before blanking host Discovery 6-0 in the nightcap.
Peachtree Ridge (5-2-1, 5-2-1) picked up two victories Tuesday at Discovery to clinch the area’s No. 2 seed for the playoffs. The Lions defeated Discovery 13-0 and pulled out a 7-6 win over Parkview.
Discovery (6-6, 4-4) won the tiebreaker with Parkview (4-4, 4-4) for the area’s No. 3 seed.
GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL
Grayson sweeps
Grayson stayed unbeaten in Division 2, Area 7 with a pair of victories over Norcross and Central Gwinnett on Tuesday.
The Rams (8-1, 6-0) defeated Norcross 33-0 with touchdowns from Carly Johnson, Ivey Sales, Alana Walker, Jasmine McWilliams and Ashaih Smith. The defense held Norcross to no first downs.
Grayson then got three TDs and an extra point from Smith, along with two TDs from Sales, in a 47-6 win over Central Gwinnett. Ashtyn Perkins added a TD and Johnson had an extra point in that victory.
Mill Creek stays unbeaten
Despite allowing its first points of the season Tuesday night, Mill Creek remained unbeaten with wins over Collins Hill and Mountain View.
The Hawks (10-0) defeated Collins Hill 24-6 behind two touchdowns from Reignah Mulkin, and a TD each from Riley Harris and Amyah Jackson.
Jackson then scored both TDs in a 12-0 victory over Mountain View.
Archer remains perfect
Archer stayed unbeaten with two victories Monday, 26-0 over Berkmar and by forfeit over Duluth.
The Tigers (6-0, 2-0) got touchdowns from Cazia Nelson, Ashanti Bryant, Molly Kalihef and Devyn Lambert. Naomi Watkins (five pulls) and Zoye Foye (four pulls) led the defense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.