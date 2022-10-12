Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Updated: October 12, 2022 @ 12:14 pm
DULUTH — Archer opened the girls flag football season with a 12-2 win over Duluth on Tuesday.
Zahria Baker had a touchdown run, Abby Zerm returned an interception for a touchdown and Lauryn Banks had five sacks to lead the victory. Devyn Lambert added an interception for the Tigers.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Collins Hill 7, Duluth 6
DULUTH — Collins Hill edged Duluth 7-6 Tuesday in the teams’ season opener.
Duluth scored with 12 seconds left, but its attempt to tie with an extra point fell incomplete.
