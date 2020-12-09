LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s girls flag football team pulled away in the second half for a 27-0 victory Wednesday over Northgate in the first round of the Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
Naomi Meyers threw four touchdown passes and converted three of four extra points for the Tigers, who also got two TDs each from Cazia Nelson and Ashanti Bryant. Molly Kalihef, Cierra Fayson and Bryant caught the two-point conversion passes.
Naomi Watkins and Zoe Foye had four tackles and two sacks each to lead the Archer defense. Devyn Lambert had two interceptions and also had three catches on offense.
The Tigers advance to host Marietta in the second round at 6 p.m. on Dec. 15.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Meadowcreek 6, East Coweta 0
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek slipped by East Coweta 6-0 Wednesday in the opener of the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
Lambert 7, Mill Creek 0
HOSCHTON — Lambert eliminated previously unbeaten Mill Creek 7-0 Wednesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
Hillgrove 7, Brookwood 6
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s flag football season came to an end Wednesday with a 7-6 loss to Hillgrove in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
West Forsyth tops North, Grayson
LOGANVILLE — West Forsyth rolled through the first two rounds of the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs Wednesday, defeated North Gwinnett 27-13 in the first round and Grayson 27-6 in the second round.
Grayson won its first-round game 25-0 over River Ridge to reach the second-round matchup with West Forsyth.
McEachern 7, Peachtree Ridge 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge fell 7-0 to McEachern in Wednesday’s first round of the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
South Forsyth 19, Mountain View 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — South Forsyth eliminated Mountain View 19-6 in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA first round on Wednesday.
Allatoona 27, Parkview 0
ACWORTH — Allatoona ended Parkview’s season with a 27-0 victory Wednesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
Forsyth Central 6, Collins Hill 0
CUMMING — Collins Hill dropped a first-round game 6-0 to Forsyth Central in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs on Wednesday.
Newnan 30, Duluth 0
NEWNAN — Newnan cruised to a 30-0 win over Duluth in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs Wednesday.
Marietta 20, Discovery 0
MARIETTA — Marietta blanked Discovery 20-0 Wednesday in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA playoff opener.
Sequoyah 34, Central Gwinnett 0
CANTON — Central Gwinnett lost 34-0 at Sequoyah in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs Wednesday.
Westlake 12, Berkmar 6
ATLANTA — Westlake defeated Berkmar 12-6 Wednesday in the first round of the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs.
Cherokee 12, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Cherokee beat South Gwinnett 12-0 in the AAAAAAA/AAAAAA state playoffs Wednesday.
Woodstock 12, Dacula 0
WOODSTOCK — Dacula’s season ended Wednesday with a 12-0 loss at Woodstock.
