LAWRENCEVILLE — The Archer girls flag football team advanced to the Class AAAAAAA semifinals with an 18-6 win over Forsyth Central on Thursday.
The Tigers’ Final Four game is Dec. 6 at 3:20 p.m. at the Home Depot Back Yard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will face Hillgrove (15-1), which defeated Milton 14-7 in its quarterfinal game.
Archer’s defense intercepted four passes, including a pick from Abby Zerm on the game’s opening possession. That turnover set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Sam Meyers to Ariel Cherfily.
Devyn Lambert followed with an interception that set up Meyers’ TD pass to Ciara Fayson for a 12-0 lead. McKinsie Payne then returned an interception for an 18-0 lead that carried into halftime.
Forsyth Central got on the board via a long TD pass with six minutes remaining.
Zerm, who also had four pulls, intercepted her second pass to stop Forsyth Central’s last possession. Arie Lindsey (six pulls, one pass breakup), Zoe Foye (three pulls, one sack) and Lambert (three catches, two pass breakups) also stood out for the Tigers, now 14-2 on the season.
FLAG FOOTBALL
Blessed Trinity 6, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson lost a tight game 6-0 to Blessed Trinity on Thursday in the AAAAAAA quarterfinals.
Blessed Trinity advances to the Dec. 6 semifinals at the Home Depot Back Yard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium against Marietta. That game is at 4:40 p.m.
