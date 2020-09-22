Five Gwinnett grads were named recently as NAIA Scholar-Athletes for the 2019-20 school year in women’s lacrosse.
Reinhardt teammates Alana Crowe (Peachtree Ridge) and Audrey Frost (North Gwinnett) earned the honor, as did Truett-McConnell teammates Alexis Carter (Mountain View) and Cameron Lee (Mill Creek), and Life’s Brianna Freeman (Duluth).
