The Georgia Swarm announced the signing of defenseman Matt Dunn, forward Miles Thompson, defenseman Joel White, and forward Jordan Hall to one-year agreements, while second-year transition player Ryan MacSpadyen was signed to a two-year deal.
Dunn, 27, originally signed a free agent deal with the Swarm prior to the 2018-19 season, during which he notched 6 points (1G, 5A), 36 loose balls, and 5 caused turnovers. In four games of play during the 2019-20 season, the Towson, MD native collected 9 loose balls, including four and a turnover against the Philadelphia Wings on January 31, 2020.
Thompson, 30, was drafted by the Swarm in the first round of the 2014 NLL Entry Draft (No. 3 overall) shortly after receiving the Tewaaraton Trophy as a co-recipient with his brother – fellow Swarm forward Lyle Thompson – as a senior at University of Albany. In his six seasons wearing the yellow and blue, Thompson has played in 97 games, amassing 274 points (139 goals and 135 assists). During his rookie season, Thompson scored 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) and collected 69 loose balls in 18 games and was named to the 2016 All-Rookie Team. Thompson is perhaps best remembered for scoring the winning goal in overtime against Saskatchewan to seal the Swarm’s NLL Championship in 2017.
White, 32, was acquired by the Swarm in a trade with the New England Black Wolves midway through the 2015 season. In 100 career games, White has amassed 798 loose balls, 97 turnovers, 131 caused turnovers to go with his 70 career points (22 goals, 48 assists).
Hall, 36, originally signed with the Swarm prior to the team’s 2017 championships season and played two years with Georgia being selected by the Philadelphia Wings in the 2018 Expansion Draft. Hall returned to the Swarm on a one-year contract prior to the 2019-20 season, in which he played in 11 of the Swarm’s 12 games, amassing 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists). Hall was featured on SportsCenter’s Top 10 plays in 2018 after his incredible no-look, between-the-legs goal against the Buffalo Bandits. In 13 NLL seasons, Hall has played in 191 games and scored 762 points (248 goals and 514 assists) while collecting 1,000 loose balls.
MacSpadyen, 26, was selected in the first round (No. 13 overall) in the 2019 NLL Entry Draft. The promising second-year pro recorded his first NLL career assist and point while causing two turnovers in the 2019-20 season opener against Rochester.
