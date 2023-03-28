Five Gwinnett girls players and two girls head coaches earned top honors on the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association/Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams.
Buford’s Ava Grace Watson (Class AAAAAAA North), Norcross’ Jania Akins (AAAAAAA North), Brookwood’s Diana Collins (AAAAAAA South), Wesleyan’s Chit-Chat Wright (AAA North) and Hebron Christian’s Aubrey Beckham were voted state players of the year.
Gwinnett’s two state championship girls coaches, Brookwood’s Courtney Mincy (AAAAAAA North) and Hebron’s Jan Azar (AAA North) were named state coaches of the year.
In addition to the players of the year, 14 Gwinnett girls players were named all-state, including seven in AAAAAAA North — Central Gwinnett’s Sierra Driessen and Coco Rudolph, Peachtree Ridge’s Sanaa Tripp and Aaliyah Hunt, Norcross’ Veronaye Charlton, Mill Creek’s Bella Ragone and Buford’s Taylor Romano. They were joined by AAAAAAA South all-state picks Tatum Brown of Grayson, Danielle Osho of Brookwood and Taniya McGowan of Archer.
Greater Atlanta Christian’s Trinity Thomas (AAAAA North), Hebron’s Amiya Porter and Jakerra Butler (AAA North) and Wesleyan’s Johanna Potter (AAA North) also earned all-state acclaim.
The boys all-state teams featured Mill Creek’s Trajen Greco, along with Norcross’ Mier Panoam, Lamariyon Jordan and Bilal Abdur-Rahman in AAAAAAA North, as well as Grayson’s Gicarri Harris and Amir Taylor and Archer’s Kahmare Holmes in AAAAAAA South. Lanier’s Jayce Nathaniel and Osmar Garcia and Shiloh’s Emmanuel Okogie made all-state in AAAAAA North, as did Providence Christian’s Samuel Thacker and Devin McClain in AA North.
