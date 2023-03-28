120A3258.jpg

Buford's Ava Grace Watson (2) drives against Norcross' Kayla Lindsey (10) during the Wolves' 58-46 win in the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals at Georgia State on March 4, 2023.

 Colin Hubbard

Five Gwinnett girls players and two girls head coaches earned top honors on the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association/Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Basketball Teams.

Buford’s Ava Grace Watson (Class AAAAAAA North), Norcross’ Jania Akins (AAAAAAA North), Brookwood’s Diana Collins (AAAAAAA South), Wesleyan’s Chit-Chat Wright (AAA North) and Hebron Christian’s Aubrey Beckham were voted state players of the year.

