Five PGA Tour Champions greats who have touched professional golf’s most rarefied air — a round below 60 — will tee off when the Mitsubishi Electric Classic returns to TPC Sugarloaf May 2-8.
Jim Furyk, Paul Goydos, Stuart Appleby, Kevin Sutherland and the previously announced David Duval boast 13 PGA Tour Champions victories and 42 PGA Tour wins between them.
Additionally, Furyk has the distinction of being the only player to ever score below 60 twice, including an eye-popping 58 during the final round of the 2016 Travelers Championship.
“We’re thrilled to welcome five golfers who have achieved our sport’s most difficult feat to this year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic,” says Ashley Hamilton, tournament director. “Very few players have ever shot a round below 60 in the history of the PGA Tour, and it’s only happened at one PGA Tour Champions event when Sutherland accomplished it in 2014. History’s been made at our tournament and TPC Sugarloaf numerous times, and it could happen again this year considering the only player to ever shoot below 60 twice is in our field.”
The quintet will be joined by 73 other PGA Tour Champions professionals who are vying for the $1.8 million prize purse and to increase their standing in the season-long Charles Schwab Cup points list.
The five members of golf’s most exclusive fraternity include:
• Jim Furyk, who broke 60 for the first time at the 2013 BMW Championship. He has won three times on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, including his debut at the Ally Championship and the 2021 U.S. Senior Open Championship, on his way to becoming the tour’s Rookie of the Year two years ago. He has 17 PGA Tour victories to his name, including the 2003 U.S. Open Championship.
• Stuart Appleby, who famously ended a four-year winless streak on the PGA Tour with a 59 at the 2010 Greenbrier Classic and was named that year’s Comeback Player of the Year as a result. He made his PGA Tour Champions debut last September at the PURE Insurance Championship, adding to a storied PGA Tour career that included nine victories (topped off by three successive wins at the Mercedes Championships) and five Presidents’ Cup appearances.
• Paul Goydos, who, along with Stuart Appleby, became the first pair of golfers to score 59s in the same year. Goydos shot 59 during the opening round of the 2010 John Deere Classic. Since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2014, he has 46 top-10 finishes and five victories, including the 2016 Charles Schwab Cup Championship. He finished in a tie for second at last year’s Mitsubishi Electric Classic.
• Kevin Sutherland, who became the first person on the PGA Tour Champions to shoot a 59 during the second round of the 2014 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open. Since joining the PGA Tour Champions in 2014, Sutherland has racked up five victories, including last year’s Cologuard Classic and the 2020 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
• David Duval, who became only the third golfer in PGA Tour history to score a 59 during the 1999 Bob Hope Chrysler Classic, capping off his historic day with an eagle on the 18th hole. In the process, he also became the first golfer ever to score a 59 during a tournament’s final round. The former world No. 1 made his PGA Tour Champions debut at the Mitsubishi Electric Classic at Hualalai in January, extending an impressive career that includes capturing the 2001 Open Championship and 1999 Players Championship.
The remaining field of competitors will be released in the coming weeks.
