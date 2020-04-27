Five more Gwinnett County Public Schools’ stadiums will get artificial playing surfaces in the coming months.
Central Gwinnett, Collins Hill, Dacula, Meadowcreek and Mill Creek are the latest high schools transitioning from natural grass to artificial turf in a project funded by a November 2018 referendum, which passed by roughly 78 percent of Gwinnett voters. The vote approved the use of General Obligation Bonds up to $350 million to be used for improvements for the district.
Sprint Turf will lay the artificial turf at Dacula and Mill Creek, while Field Turf will handle Central, Collins Hill and Meadowcreek.
“Both companies do outstanding work and have a great product,” GCPS director of athletics Ed Shaddix said. “We are all very excited and thankful.”
Duluth and South Gwinnett were the first GCPS high schools to get artificial turf through the bonds. Those projects were completed last summer in time for the 2019-20 school year.
GCPS plans to transition 12 other high school stadiums to artificial turf in future years, in addition to installing the surface at a 13th school, the new Seckinger High School slated to open in 2022.
Gwinnett private schools Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian and Providence Christian already have artificial turf on their stadium fields. Wesleyan has natural grass.
