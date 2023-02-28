BUFORD — Mill Creek boys soccer shared the wealth on offense in Tuesday’s region matchup against Buford, as five different players scored in the Hawks’ 5-1 win over the Wolves.

The Region 8-AAAAAAA win moves the Hawks to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the region — a positive turn after dropping games to North Gwinnett and South Forysth before entering region play with a 5-1 win over Central Gwinnett last Friday. Each region win is key for the Hawks, looking to make the state playoffs after missing out due to region result tiebreakers the past two seasons.

