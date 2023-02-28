BUFORD — Mill Creek boys soccer shared the wealth on offense in Tuesday’s region matchup against Buford, as five different players scored in the Hawks’ 5-1 win over the Wolves.
The Region 8-AAAAAAA win moves the Hawks to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the region — a positive turn after dropping games to North Gwinnett and South Forysth before entering region play with a 5-1 win over Central Gwinnett last Friday. Each region win is key for the Hawks, looking to make the state playoffs after missing out due to region result tiebreakers the past two seasons.
“We're looking just to try to continue to create a lot of chances. You know, in the last two region games, we scored 10 goals, which has been something that we’ve struggled with in the past,” Mill Creek head coach Stephen George said. “We just want to keep that going, playing against different styles, different schools.”
Against the Wolves, the Hawks capitalized off of set pieces and shots from outside of the box. Mill Creek’s senior defender Santiago Aguirre drove a low free kick into the net from around 30 yards out, 15 minutes into the game, to open the scoring and go up 1-0.
Mill Creek senior midfielder Oliver Gomes later scored the team’s fourth goal off another free kick in the second half, with an assist delivered from senior defender Paden Mount.
The Hawks also scored off a first-half penalty kick by senior forward Max Mitchell after a foul in the 6-yard box.
Before Mill Creek’s scoring streak, Buford’s junior defender Caleb Ferwerda tied the game with a flying volley off a cross just three minutes after Aguirre’s first goal. Mill Creek answered a minute later with its own quick counter, as sophomore midfielder/forward Jacob Sagstuen headed in a cross from Aguirre at the six-yard box, to go up 2-1.
Junior Mathias Schwarz rounded out the scoring for the Hawks, with a deflected shot taken from outside of the 18-yard box to put Mill Creek up 5-1 with 13 minutes remaining in the game.
Mill Creek’s backline limited Buford’s offensive chances, with Ferwerda’s goal one of few shots on frame for the Wolves on Tuesday.
George said that he is happy that a few players returning from injuries — such as senior Jesse Lee and Oliver Gomes — were able to get playing time on Tuesday.
“We had some tough results there for a while before region play,” George said. “It was a lot about just getting guys on the field playing together because a lot of these guys haven't really played a whole lot together because we had to deal with so many injuries.”
Looking ahead to the rest of region play, George said that the Hawks will look towards the region experience of the team’s 12 seniors on its roster.
“Seeing as how we had to play everybody [in our region] twice, you just kind of want to go out there in that first game and put your best foot forward, trying to get the best results,” George said. “Get guys minutes and repetitions in region play. We're fortunate that a lot of guys have that experience… It's just about starting the region off right early in that first first cycle of games so that you can kind of know where you stand in the second cycle of games.”
The Hawks face region opponent Dacula at home on Friday, March 3. Buford, now 1-7 overall and 0-2 in region play, will host Central Gwinnett on Friday.
