Five players and one coach from Gwinnett earned top awards on the All-Region 8-AAAAAA Football Team, released after voting by the league’s coaches.
Buford had three major award-winners, including Coach of the Year Bryant Appling. The Wolves’ Jacob Smith was Lineman of the Year, and teammate Alejandro Mata was Specialist of the Year.
Dacula’s Kaleb Edwards (Athlete of the Year) and Kyle Efford (Two-Way Player of the Year) also earned special recognition, as did the region’s Co-Player of the Year, Mekhi Mews of Central Gwinnett.
The first-team offense selections included Buford’s Dylan Wittke, Gabe Ervin, Victor Venn, Caleb Archer and T.J. Lowe, Central Gwinnett’s Justin Johnson and Eldrick Mason, Dacula’s Daniel Poole, Adam Watkins and Tyrek McDaniel, Lanier’s Bryan Williams, Reese Scott, Price Campbell, Nick Claypole, Tyler Washington and Mason Mancilla and Shiloh’s Antonio Meeks, Myles Smith, Lorenzo Moore, Christian Culbreth, Ahmand Tate and Erick Quiquivix.
Locals on the first-team defense were Buford’s Matthew Alexander, Josiah Wyatt, Malik Cunningham, Malik Spencer, Nick Perry, Victor Payne, Tommy Beuglas, Amari Wansley and Boyd Farmer, Central Gwinnett’s Moses Pryor and Amir Taylor, Dacula’s T.J. Young and Dylan Hand, Lanier’s Kyle King, Rylan Serna and Yanis Kasende and Shiloh’s Ladanian Thompson, Damon Gaskins, Ahmad Edwards, Isaac Prince, Marquis Hepburn, Brice Pollock and Montae Boyd.
The honorable mention selections included Buford’s Ryland Gandy, Aubrey Smith, Nate Norys, C.J. Clinkscales and Malik Willis, Central Gwinnett’s Jayoland Threat, Dacula’s Reggie Icilien and Festus Davies, Lanier’s Ford Reasons, Tyson Cooper, Aaron Prum, Luke Jones and Braylon Alexander and Shiloh’s Ryan Green, Elijah Johnson, Xavier Wright and Christion Barker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.