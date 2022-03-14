Five Gwinnett grads are among the 40 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at those players and other Georgians in the field:
Baylor
Seed: No. 1
NCAA opener: Thursday, March 17, 2 p.m. vs. No. 16 Norfolk State
TV: TBS
Local interest: Duluth grad Adam Flagler, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard, is a junior who helped the Bears to last season’s NCAA championship. He averages 13.4 points and 3.1 assists, and is the team’s top 3-point shooter (70-for-178, 39.3 percent). Flagler, who began his career at Presbyterian (S.C.), scored 13 points on 3 of 4 shooting in last year’s national championship game.
Iowa State
Seed: No. 11
NCAA opener: Friday, March 18, 7:20 p.m. vs. No. 6 LSU
TV: TBS
Local interest: The Cyclones’ roster includes Discovery grad Jaden Walker, who spent a post-grade year at Core 4 Prep. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard made nine starts last season as an Iowa State freshman. He has seen action in 15 minutes this season.
Longwood
Seed: No. 14
NCAA opener: Thursday, March 17, 2:45 p.m. vs. No. 3 Tennessee
TV: CBS
Local interest: Discovery grad Leslie Nkereuwem is a key player for the Big South Conference champions. The 6-foot-7, 225-pound junior averages 9 points and 4.6 rebounds, and had 11 points and six rebounds in a conference title game win over Winthrop.
Providence
Seed: No. 4
NCAA opener: Thursday, March 17, 12:40 p.m. vs. No. 13 South Dakota State
TV: TruTV
Local interest: Berkmar grad Al Durham joined the Friars this season as a graduate transfer from Indiana, where he was a four-year starter and a 1,000-point scorer who averaged 11.3 points as a Hoosiers senior in 2020-21. The 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard has stepped into a big role at Providence, averaging 13.3 points, 3.4 assists and 3 rebounds. He had 21 points in a Big East Tournament semifinals loss to Creighton.
Virginia Tech
Seed: No. 11
NCAA opener: Friday, March 18, 4:30 p.m. vs. No. 6 Texas
TV: TBS
Local interest: The ACC Tournament champion Hokies feature Mountain View grad Nahiem Alleyne, a 6-foot-4, 195-pound junior guard. Alleyne has started all 35 games this season, averaging 9.8 points and making 62 of 66 3-pointers (37.3 percent). He scored 28 points, the second-most by a Virginia Tech player in an NCAA Tournament game, in last season’s first-round game against Florida.
Other Georgians in the field:
Name, college, height/weight, high school
• Babatunde Akingbola, Auburn, 6-10, 245, McEachern
• Robbie Armbrester, Houston, 6-4, 220, Therrell/Wasatch Academy
• Alyn Breed, Providence, 6-3, 190, McEachern
• San Antonio Brinson, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, 6-8, 220, Thomson
• Eugene Brown III, Ohio State, 6-6, 195, Southwest DeKalb
• K.J. Buffen, Alabama-Birmingham, 6-7, 230, Gainesville
• Caleb Byrd, Jacksonville State, 6-1, 160, Newton
• Dylan Cardwell, Auburn, 6-11, 250, McEachern
• Jamall Clyce, Georgia State, 6-6, 195, Pebblebrook
• Adam Cottrell, Alabama, 6-3, 200, Lakeview Academy
• Michael Durr, Indiana, 7-0, 250, Atlanta/Victory Rock Prep
• Eric Gaines, LSU, 6-2, 150, Lithonia
• Noah Gurley, Alabama, 6-8, 215, Fayette County
• Delaney Heard, Alabama, 6-3, 198, Cherokee/Oak Hill
• Ja’Heim Hudson, Georgia State, 6-7, 230, Wheeler
• Zep Jasper, Auburn, 6-1, 185, Laney
• Kamani Johnson, Arkansas, 6-7, 235, Holy Spirit Prep
• K.D. Johnson, Auburn, 6-0, 204, Southwest DeKalb/Hargrave Military
• Isaiah Kelly, Yale, 6-7, 215, Pace Academy
• Walker Kessler, Auburn, 7-1, 245, Woodward Academy
• Emory Lanier, Davidson, 6-3, 180, Woodward Academy
• Chance Moore, Arkansas, 6-5, 195, McEachern
• Amanze Ngumezi, Jacksonville State, 6-9, 245, Johnson-Savannah
• Landers Nolley II, Memphis, 6-7, 208, Langston Hughes
• J.D. Notae, Arkansas, 6-2, 190, Newton
• Alex O’Connell, Creighton, 6-6, 185, Milton
• Nelson Phillips, Georgia State, 6-4, 190, Warner Robins
• Jacob Radaker, Chattanooga, 6-9, 222, Jefferson
• Davis Smith, Michigan State, 6-0, 160, Westminster
• Jabari Smith, Auburn, 6-10, 220, Sandy Creek
• Logan Stephens, Rutgers, 6-2, 197, Woodward Academy
• Danny Stubbs, Georgia State, 6-0, 174, Pebblebrook
• Trey Wade, Arkansas, 6-6, 220, South Cobb
• Jaylin Williams, Auburn, 6-8, 230, Brantley County
• Kane Williams, Georgia State, 6-4, 190, South Paulding
