A notable Gwinnett presence has started to take place with Mercer’s young football team under new head coach Drew Cronic.
The Bears, who played three games in the fall, have eight games this spring, which began with last weekend’s 31-14 loss at Wofford. They return to action Saturday with a home game against The Citadel, sporting a starting lineup with only one senior, two graduate transfers and five juniors.
The remainder of those starters are young, including five Gwinnett products who have earned starting spots (there are 15 total Gwinnett grads on the current roster).
The starters include three on offense — Archer’s Carter Peevy at quarterback, Greater Atlatna Christian’s Ty James at wide receiver and Mill Creek’s John Harris at offensive guard.
Peevy, a freshman, completed 11 of 24 passes for 131 yards against Wofford. James, a redshirt freshman transfer from Georgia, had his best game in the fall with three catches for 24 yards against Army. Harris, a redshirt sophomore, starts at right guard after transferring from Virginia Tech.
Archer grad Solomon Zubairu, a sophomore, starts at defensive end, and Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling, a freshman, starts at linebacker. Zubairu contributed immediately as a freshman in 2019, much like Dowling has in his debut season. Dowling’s freshman season already includes a 16-tackle, two-sack game against Army. He has 40 tackles and four sacks through four games.
