Five Gwinnett grads on Mercer’s football team earned postseason honors from the Southern Conference on Thursday.
Shiloh grad Isaac Dowling and Archer grad Solomon Zubairu, key members of the Bears’ defense, were named first-team all-conference by the media and second-team all conference by the coaches.
Dowling, a linebacker who also was on the coaches’ all-freshman team, ranked sixth in the conference with 91 tackles and second in the league with 6 1/2 sacks. Zubairu, a defensive lineman, was first in the SoCon with 10 1/2 tackles for losses (the second-most in school history) and third in the conference with 5 1/2 sacks.
Mercer quarterback Carter Peevy, an Archer grad, was named SoCon freshman of the year by the media and was on the coaches’ all-freshman team after passing for 1,318 yards (second in the conference) and eight touchdowns. Teammate John Harris, an offensive lineman, was on the media’s second team after paving the way for the conference’s third-best rushing offense.
Teammate Ty James, a wide receiver from Greater Atlanta Christian, also was on the coaches’ all-freshman team after catching 30 passes for 518 yards and three TDs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.