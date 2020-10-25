Five former Gwinnett football standouts played key roles on defense in Georgia State’s 36-34 win over Troy on Saturday.
Dacula grad Jaylon Jones broke up two passes, including an important one in the end zone that was intercepted by a Georgia State teammate. The Panthers’ defense also got eight solo tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble, a pass breakup and a quarterback hurry from Mountain View’s Blake Carroll, as well as four tackles (three solos) from Mill Creek’s Victor Heyward.
North Gwinnett’s Jayden McDonald and Archer’s Will Choloh were stars on the Troy defense. McDonald had 16 tackles (three for losses), and Choloh had five tackles (one for loss, one sack), two quarterback hurries and a forced fumble that a teammate returned for a touchdown.
