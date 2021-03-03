Five Gwinnett County grads have earned spots as automatic qualifiers into the NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships.
Archer produced three of those five with brothers and North Carolina State wrestlers Daniel and Thomas Bullard, along with Virginia’s Tripp Miller. Collins Hill grad Codi Russell qualified for Appalachian State, and Brookwood grad David Key qualified for Navy.
Daniel Bullard was the ACC champion at 174 pounds, while Thomas Bullard won the consolation final at 165 as the Wolfpack won their third straight conference championship. The brothers, both seniors, are four-time NCAA qualifiers.
Miller was third in the ACC in the heavyweight division to earn his second NCAA bid.
Russell, a senior, became a three-time NCAA qualifier by winning the Southern Conference title at 125 pounds last weekend. Key, a freshman at the Naval Academy, earned his spot with a runner-up finish at 184 in the EIWA Championships.
The full list of NCAA qualifiers with at-large bids will be announced March 10.
