Strong play on the court during the 2020 season has had five Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis singles players recognized as All-Americans by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.
The organization announced the honors Thursday, April 30.
The Grizzlies also had two doubles teams named All-Americans this year.
All-American distinction is presented annually to the nation’s top 20 singles players and top 10 doubles teams, as listed in the final Oracle/ITA rankings.
Junior Maria Genovese finished the spring season with a 9-1 record and No. 2 singles ranking. She posted an 8-1 mark in matches on the No. 1 court.
A perfect 8-0 singles record had senior Madeline Bosnjak earning a No. 3 ranking, while sophomore Tereza Koplova was at No. 9 after winning all eight of her singles matches this spring.
Earning All-America honors after their freshman seasons were Selina Pichler, ranked No. 11, and Yelyzaveta Velykorodna, at No. 14 nationally. Velykorodna won a team-best 11 singles matches in 2020, while Pichler went undefeated, with five wins coming in No. 4 singles matches.
In doubles, senior Emerald Able joined with Bosnjak were No. 2 nationally after having a 5-0 record in matches on the No. 1 court. The Pichler-Velykorodna team ranked No. 8 with a 5-1 mark this spring.
Georgia Gwinnett College, coached by head coach Chase Hodges, had an 11-0 record this spring, sweeping nine of those matches. The team was ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Top 25 poll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.