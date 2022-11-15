The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team has had five student-athletes earn Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators for the players’ strong play and work in the classroom this season.
The selections were announced on Tuesday, November 15.
Senior Addie Adame joined juniors Kyara Armenta and Maria Rivera along with sophomores Clara Lidquist and Ola Orelesi in earning district honorees. They were recognized for having 3.5 or better cumulative grade point averages, being in their second or older year at their current institution, and competing in at least 50% of 2022 season matches.
Members of the GGC group are now eligible for Academic All-America consideration by the organization, formerly known as College Sports Information Directors of America.
Adame is a two-time Academic All-American, garnering first-team accolades in 2021 and second-team honors in 2020. The midfielder from Lilburn, Georgia, was the 2021 Continental Athletic Conference Player of the Year and an honorable mention NAIA All-American last season. The psychology major has appeared in a school record 90 matches, with 19 goals and 33 assists for 51 points during her career.
Armenta, an international business major, is a three-time all-conference player at midfielder and was recently named to the 2022 CAC all-tournament team. The New Westminster, Canada, native scored a pair of goals, including a game-winner, in helping GGC to the championship match of the conference tournament. Armenta has scored 20 career goals, with six coming this fall.
Rivera, a midfielder from Gainesville, Georgia, is enjoying a strong 2022 season with three goals and six points. Goals came in matches against Montreat College (North Carolina), Point University (Georgia) and Shaw University (North Carolina). The management information systems major has tallied six goals and had six assists in 69 career matches.
Lidquist, a business marketing major, has appeared in a career-high 17 matches this season and is a two-time CAC academic all-conference team selection. The midfielder from Linkoping, Sweden, also was a 2021-22 Daktronics NAIA Scholar Athlete. She has started six matches this fall.
Orelesi has earned all-conference honors as a defender during the past two seasons, including first all-CAC team recognition in 2022. The Grayson, Georgia, native has helped the Grizzlies’ defense post 21 shutouts during the past three seasons. The biology major has started all 17 matches she has appeared in this fall.
Georgia Gwinnett College (5-7-7) will play Southeastern University (Florida) on Thursday, November 17, in the first round of the 2022 NAIA national tournament at Lakeland, Florida, starting at 3:30 p.m.
