Armenta emotion.jpg

From left, Aitana Arguis (3), Kyara Armenta (14) and Addie Adame (11) celebrate after Armenta’s goal in the sixth minute in Georgia Gwinnett College's tie on Sept. 10, 2022.

 Laney Martin/GGC Athletics

The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team has had five student-athletes earn Academic All-District honors from the College Sports Communicators for the players’ strong play and work in the classroom this season.

The selections were announced on Tuesday, November 15.

