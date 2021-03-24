LAWRENCEVILLE – Five Georgia Gwinnett College pitchers combined to shut out Montreat College (N.C.) 6-0 on Wednesday night at the Grizzly Baseball Complex. The victory was the Grizzlies’ eighth straight and 20th of the season.
Junior right-hander Adam McKillican had five strikeouts across the first five innings to pick up his first victory of the season. Following with one-inning performances on the mound were freshman left-hander Tyler Clayton, sophomore right-hander Klay Allen, sophomore left-hander Jaelin Sewell and junior right-hander Rhian Mann.
“I talked with (catcher) Austin (Bates) before the game and the game plan was to establish the fastball early," McKillican said. "We did that really well. I was able to use a breaking ball to get out of one jam. I am starting to find a good rhythm out on the mound and pound the strike zone.”
Offensively, junior center fielder Cord Johnson collected two of GGC’s six hits in the contest. He hit a RBI single during a three-run fourth inning that stretched the team’s lead to 6-0. Junior shortstop Gabe Howell and junior catcher Austin Bates added RBI doubles later in the inning.
GGC, ranked No. 7 in the latest NAIA poll, improved to 20-6 for the season.
“We are starting to see our guys becoming more consistent," GGC head coach Jeremy Sheetinger said. "It was a great start by Adam (McKillican). He helped set the tone and everybody that we brought in from the bullpen did the same thing. It is a good thing to keep winning.”
