Five Forks Middle and Loganville Middle were co-winners of the Gwinnett-based Middle School Golf League’s fall season.
Five Forks’ team included Abe Allred, Jack Allred, Logan Coffman, McKinlee Proctor and Charles Robinson. The Loganville roster included Payton Green, Riley Green, Jackson McAleer, Allison Mays and John McElroy.
The league also held its season-ending Drive, Putt and Chip Competition, which featured overall winners Paige Greco (girls) and Mathew Mitchell (boys), both from Couch Middle. Lanier Middle’s Thomas Teffner won the drive competition and also had a hole-in-one on the 125-yard third hole at Trophy Club of Apalachee.
In the league’s 9-hole individual stroke tournament, the red flight girls winner was Ava Bryan (45) and the boys winner was McAleer (33). The junior flight girls winner was Proctor (40) and the boys winner was Avery Brown (41).
A total of 105 players competed in the fall season and represented Bay Creek, Couch, Creekland, Crews, Dacula, Five Forks, Hull, Loganville, McConnell, Shiloh, Trickum and Youth middle schools. Tournaments were contested at Bear Creek, Providence, Summit Chase, Country Club of Gwinnett, Cedar Lake, Collins Hill and Trophy Club of Apalachee.
