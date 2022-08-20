x_KEN3947.jpg
Peachtree Ridge's Myles Abernathy (1) during Friday night's football game played at Seckinger High School.

 Craig Cappy

BUFORD — Peachtree Ridge used a second-quarter special teams blitz to score a resounding 60-0 win over Seckinger in the Jaguars' first varsity game in school history Friday night.

“It’s always good to start the season with a win,” first-year Peachtree Ridge coach Matt Helmerich said. “It’s like I told the team, we’re going to go home watch the film and even in a game like this we will see a bunch of mistakes to get better from. It’s good to see the kids have some success.”

