DACULA — Hebron Christian’s girls flag football team clinched the Area 7-AAAA-A championship with a 14-12 victory over Mount Vernon on Thursday.
The first-year program followed that up with a 31-0 win over Mount Vernon in the nightcap.
In the opener, Mia Glisson’s two touchdown runs and Alyssa Burgess’ two conversion catches from Hoake Mazzawi gave Hebron a 14-6 lead at halftime. The hosts stopped a conversion with seven minutes left in the second half to hang onto a 14-12 lead, then Mazzawi sealed the region-clinching win with an interception.
Bella Rodriguez had seven pulls and Ava Isaacs and CarsonAnn Courtney put constant pressure on the quarterback in the opening win.
Rodriguez, Tatum Lunsford and Claire McGirt had rushing TDs in Game 2, and Lunsford also caught a TD pass from Amanda Meyer. Sarah Gossling and Bri Malone had five pulls each in that victory and Alison Champa had an interception.
Hebron hosts four teams for the first two rounds of the state playoffs on Nov. 30.
