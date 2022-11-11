Hebron Christian’s football team has not only competed this season — its first in Class AAA after Georgia High School Association reclassification moved it up from Class A Private — it earned the No. 2 seed in Region 8-AAA and a home playoff game Saturday with last week’s 25-21 win at region champion Stephens County. It was the first region loss for Stephens, which entered the game with a seven-game winning streak.
The Lions’ state playoff appearance is their seventh straight, though four of the past six trips have ended with a first-round loss. Their eight victories are one off the school record of nine, which was set in 2010 when they played a non-region schedule.
Quarterback Gavin Hall has fueled Hebron’s season with eye-catching offensive numbers, including 2,098 rushing yards (9.5 per carry) and 25 touchdowns. He also has thrown for 1,503 yards and 15 TDs.
K.J. Thomas (17 catches, 239 yards, two TDs), J.T. Hornick (14-284-4), Jake Redman (22-473-6) and Carrington Coombs (19-300-4) have led the receivers, and freshman Devon Caldwell (116-568-7) has provided a boost to the rushing attack.
The Lions’ defense has been led by Drew Faucher (76 tackles, 16 for losses, four sacks, three fumble recoveries, one caused fumble, one interception) and Hornick (42 tackles, five interceptions).
Pickens started the season 1-5, including losses in its first two region games, but it finished strong with four straight victories, most recently edging Wesleyan a week ago.
Gwinnett County held its annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center on Friday morning. The event, which was moved indoors because of the weather, included military veterans from conflicts ranging from World War II to the Global War on Terror. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett County's Veterans Day Ceremony
