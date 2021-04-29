BUFORD – A big day at the plate by Brant Baughcum and overpowering pitching from Dylan Lesko and Jax Brockett helped Buford roll to a sweep of its first-round Class AAAAAA state baseball playoff doubleheader with Alexander on Thursday at Gerald McQuaig Field.
The win keeps the Wolves, ranked No. 1 in Georgia and nationally, undefeated on the season at 31-0 and into the second round, where they await the winner of the Riverwood-Pope series.
Baughcum went 2-for-4 with an RBI and Nate Smith was 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a three-run home run, to back Lesko (11-0), who allowed two hits and struck out five in five shutout innings in a 10-0 Buford win in the opener.
Lesko also helped himself at the plate by going 2-for-3 with a double and a triple, while Treyton Rank was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Stan Zagrodnik was 2-for-3 and drove in a pair of runs, Brett Rogers added a double and an RBI and Riley Stanford also had a hit and an RBI.
In Game 2, Brockett set the tone on the mound by allowing just three hits and striking out 11 Alexander hitters over six shutout innings.
Offensively, Baughcum led the way by blasting a triple and driving in three runs, while Jackson Gaspard finished 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Ayden Digiacomo added a double and an RBI, while Smith also had a hit and an RBI in his only at bat of the game.
