Hebron Christian Lions (5-A Private)
Coach: Stan Luttrell
Record: 3-6
Last week: Lost to Holy Innocents’ 28-20
Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines (8-A Private)
Coach: Greg Vandagriff
Record: 8-1
Last week: Beat Athens Christian 55-9
Some of Hebron’s best results have come in the past three games, giving the football team positivity heading into Friday’s Class A Private first round. The Lions took defending state runner-up Wesleyan to overtime, routed Providence and lost a close one to Holy Innocents’ last week.
Colten Gauthier was 19 of 38 passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns, rushed 12 times for 35 yards and had a 13-yard catch in the Holy Innocents’ game, while Justin Peavy (six catches for 122 yards, TD), Jack Luttrell (five catches for 83 yards, eight tackles on defense) and Preston Brown (four catches for 33 yards, two TDs) were his top targets.
The top performers on defense included Ethan Burroughs (nine tackles), Thomas McVicker (eight tackles) and Jaiden Stowers (six tackles). That unit will need its best effort of the season against an explosive Prince Avenue offense that averages 48.1 points behind Georgia commitment Brock Vandagriff, one of the nation’s top quarterbacks.
The teams’ first meeting this season didn’t go well for the Lions as Prince Avenue rolled to a 63-14 win on Oct. 16.
The winner of this first-round matchup plays the winner of Darlington and Mount Pisgah.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Prince Avenue won 63-14 on Oct. 16
Location: Prince Avenue Christian School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.