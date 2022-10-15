DACULA — Dacula used a punishing running attack and a stifling defense to defeat Central Gwinnett 21-7 in Region 8-AAAAAAA football Friday night.
The win was the first region victory for Falcons head coach Casey Vogt.
“It feels really good, the kids played really hard,” Vogt said. “We really needed to establish the run. We’ve got a good line and a couple of backs that run the ball really hard.”
Central Gwinnett received the opening kickoff but was held to a three-and-out by the Falcons defense. After the punt, Dacula took over on its own 23.
Embarking on 13 play drive which featured 12 runs, the Falcons ran right at the Black Knights’ defense with much success. The drive had a key moment when Dacula faced a fourth-and-one on the Central 8-yard line. Jayden Bethea carried for seven yards to notch the first down and then scored from the one on the ensuing play. Nicholas Bimpong converted the extra point to lift the home side to a 7-0 lead with 3:53 left in the quarter.
Central had the ball for only three plays on its next drive as they coughed up a fumble on its own 23. Deshun Tisdale recovered for the Falcons. This drive was substantially shorter than its first one as Jerome Newland took the first down handoff and raced through the center of the Black Knights and into the end zone for the score. After the conversion, the lead was now 14-0.
Central notched a first down on the next possession but was forced to punt back to Dacula with 10:21 remaining in the half. The Falcons looked to be putting together another methodical drive as they started on its own 37 and ran 13 plays, including a pair of fourth down conversions, before bogging down on the Black Knights’ 21. DJ Quary’s pass attempts on both third and fourth down fell incomplete to stop the scoring effort.
The teams went into halftime with Dacula holding its lead. The Falcons gained 166 yards in the first half with 109 coming on the ground. Newland ran five times for 45 yards while Hector Davis recorded 40 yards on 11 carries. Central was held to 33 yards of offense in the first half, all but one coming in the air.
Dacula took the second half kick off and drove from its 35 to the Central 17 where it faced a fourth-and three. Bethea rumbled for two yards which turned the ball over to the Black Knights, deep in its own territory.
True to form, Central registered a quick three and out and punted. The catch was muffed with the Black Knights recovering. However offsetting penalties on Dacula for holding and a personal foul on Central forced a re-do. On the next attempt, the punt rolled all the way to the Dacula 35 where it was downed.
Later in the third quarter, a muffed punt by Central and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against the Black Knights set up Dacula with a first down on the 12. On the first play of the fourth quarter, the Falcons found themselves with a fourth-and two on the Central five. Bethea appeared to pick up the first down put a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 15. Needing 12 yards for a first down, freshman quarterback Garrison Cantrell connected with Newland who found himself all alone in the end zone for the score. The conversion upped the lead to 21-0.
“We’ve been playing both quarterbacks,” Vogt said. “We’ve been working with both DJ and Garrison all season long and they each have really strong qualities and we want to develop those kids.”
Central Gwinnett finally got on the scoreboard on its next possession when Carmelo Jeffrey raced 43 yards through the middle of the Dacula defense for the touchdown. Michael Sarmiento’s extra point brought the Black Knights within 21-7.
Dacula was unable to sustain a drive on its next possession and punted. Central proceeded to move to the Falcons’ 37 where it faced a fourth-and-one with just under five minutes to play. Forced to go, Jeffrey was stopped short of the markers, turning the ball over to Dacula.
Central Gwinnett 0 0 0 7 - 7
Dacula 14 0 0 7 - 21
FIRST QUARTER
Dacula- Jayden Bethea 1 run (Nicholas Bimpong kick) 3:53
Dacula- Jerome Newland 24 run (Bimpong kick) 2:03
SECOND QUARTER
None
THIRD QUARTER
None
FOURTH QUARTER
Dacula- Newland 15 pass from Garrison Cantrell (Bimpong kick) 11:45
Central Gwinnett- Carmelo Jeffrey 43 run ( Michael Sarmiento kick) 10:30
