LOGANVILLE — Grayson's football team asserted its dominance in the first quarter, scoring 31 points en route to a 51-24 win over South Carolina No. 8 Spartanburg.
While the win was nice, head coach Adam Carter said the Rams have to get back to work and clean things up, after allowing the Vikings to outscore them 24-20 over the final three quarters.
"It's always good to get a win, but we weren't good overall tonight," Carter said. "We've got to get back our focus. We have a bye week coming up, which will be nice."
With four games in four weeks, including two Saturday games, Carter said his hope is that the Rams will be able to have a rhythm for the rest of their season as the two Saturday games didn't give the Rams a day off.
"It's been a rough four weeks, so the rest will be good, but we're going to have to get back at it when we go on the road to take on Lowndes," he said.
The Rams (4-0) got things going on the opening kickoff when Caden High returned it 53 yards. Three plays later, quarterback Jeff Davis II found LSU commit JoJo Stone open in the flat. After the catch, Stone took a step back on a defender overpursuing and raced towards the end zone to make the score 7-0 less than two minutes into the game.
On their second drive, the Rams again scored quickly, this time on the fourth play of the drive when running back Joe Taylor look one cut up the middle and raced 41 yards to the end zone to give the Rams a 14-0 lead with 8:05 to go in the first quarter.
Tennessee commit Jalen Smith put the defense on the scoreboard on Spartanburg's next drive as he picked off quarterback Raheim Jeter and raced 46 yards the other way to make it 21-0.
After a bad punt by Spartanburg on its next drive, Grayson only needed one play to score again as running back Amari Alston made one cut before outrunning the defense for a 35-yard score, putting the Rams up 28-0.
Another mistake by the Vikings was committed when their next offensive snap was fumbled with Grayson's Darren McKenzie recovered. Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez converted the turnover into points, blasting a 31-yard field goal through the uprights to give the Rams a 31-0 lead with 3:44 to go in the first quarter.
Grayson added its fifth touchdown of the evening early in the second quarter, using a 36-yard completion from Rayne Fry to High to set up Taylor's second score of the evening, this time from the 3, giving Grayson a 38-0 lead.
Spartanburg added a score late in the second quarter, as Andrew Dantin caught a 4-yard pass from Raheim Jeter to bring the Vikings to within 38-7.
Both teams had one final drive before the end of the first half to try and put points on the board, but Peyton Jones intercepted Davis on the 12, and High intercepted Jeter in the end zone as time expired to leave the score at 38-7 at halftime.
After a Will Love 35-yard field goal opened the second half scoring, Grayson responded immediately responded as Darren Coleman returned the kickoff 98 yards to stretch the lead back out to 44-10 with 5:57 to go in the third quarter.
The teams traded touchdowns on their next two drives as Alston scored Grayson's from the 1, pushing the lead to 51-17 with 2:47 to go in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter saw a running clock with Grayson up by more than 30 points. Spartanburg used the entire fourth quarter on offense, finally getting an 18-yard touchdown pass from TJ Johnson to Que Moore for the game's final points.
Grayson's quarterbacks combined to go 12 of 17 for 160 yards, while High finished the game with three catches for 57 yards. Alston led the team in rushing on the night, getting 70 yards on six carries.
Spartanburg 0 10 7 7 - 24
Grayson 31 7 13 0 - 51
FIRST QUARTER
Grayson: JoJo Stone 26 pass from Jeff Davis II (Paul Duncan kick) 10:46
Grayson: Joe Taylor 41 run (Jimmy Gonzalez-Sanchez kick) 8:05
Grayson: Jalen Smith 46 interception return (Duncan kick) 6:41
Grayson: Amari Alston 35 run (Duncan kick) 4:58
Grayson: Gonzalez-Sanchez 31 field goal 3:44
SECOND QUARTER
Grayson: Taylor 3 run (Duncan kick) 10:26
Spartanburg: Andrew Dantin 4 pass from Raheim Jeter (Will Love kick) 1:55
THIRD QUARTER
Spartanburg: Love 35 field goal 6:27
Grayson: Darren Coleman 98 kickoff return (kick failed) 5:57
Spartanburg: Khamari Cunningham 47 pass from Jeter (Love kick) 3:37
Grayson: Alston 1 run (Duncan kick) 2:47
FOURTH QUARTER
Spartanburg: Que Moore 18 pass from TJ Johnson (Love kick) :20
