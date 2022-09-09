Grayson-58.jpg
LOGANVILLE — Grayson's football team asserted its dominance in the first quarter, scoring 31 points en route to a 51-24 win over South Carolina No. 8 Spartanburg.

While the win was nice, head coach Adam Carter said the Rams have to get back to work and clean things up, after allowing the Vikings to outscore them 24-20 over the final three quarters.

