Brookwood Broncos (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Philip Jones
Record: 4-3, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat Newton 31-23
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 6-1, 2-0 region
Last week: Beat South Gwinnett 34-13
The inaugural class of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame will be recognized during the Brookwood-Grayson football game on Friday, a day before the members are inducted with a ceremony at the College Football Hall of Fame. But that celebration is only part of what should be a fun night at Grayson.
The host Rams and Brookwood are in a three-way tie for first place in Region 4-AAAAAAA with Parkview. The loser faces a tough fight to a top-two playoff seed, while the winner keeps its region title hopes in great shape.
Brookwood has responded to a lopsided loss at Las Vegas power Bishop Gorman — the last of three straight losses — with a three-game winning streak, including consecutive region wins over Archer and Newton.
The Broncos, whose 35-14 win over Grayson last season sparked a run to the region title, started strong last week in building a big lead at Newton. They hung on in the second half as Newton made it interesting with a comeback.
Correy Mays (97 percent blocking grade) and Taylor Smith (92 percent blocking grade) played well up front in Brookwood’s latest win, helping an offense led by Dylan Lonergan’s 167 passing yards, 78 rushing yards and two total touchdowns. Bryce Dopson had three catches for 107 yards and two scores.
Joseph Leslie (10 tackles, four for losses, one forced fumble), Malcolm McCain (15 tackles, two for losses, two sacks, one QB pressure), Cali Gober (nine tackles, one for loss), Shaman Lewis (nine tackles) and Myles Parker (seven tackles, one for loss, one forced fumble) stood out for Brookwood’s defense last week.
Grayson rode its offensive line and impressive rushing attack in last week’s victory over South Gwinnett. A pass play got the Rams going — an 83-yard TD pass from J.D. Davis to JoJo Stone — and Davis threw a 16-yard TD pass to Desmond Gerald later in the half and a 30-yard TD to Caden High in the second half.
Despite those scoring plays, the run game proved to be the difference as Dylan Elder and Joseph Taylor had rushing TDs. Taylor finished with 15 carries for 100 yards, Dylan Elder had eight rushes for 74 yards and Amari Alston rushed nine times for 34 yards.
Davis finished 9 of 15 passing for 186 yards.
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Peachtree TV
Last meeting: Brookwood won 35-14 last year
Location: Grayson High School
Recommended for you
Atlanta is the second stop on the U.S. tour for this immersive, behind-the-scenes experience which will be held at 200 Peachtree in Downtown Atlanta. Click for more.PHOTOS: Harry Potter: The Exhibition set to open in Atlanta
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented