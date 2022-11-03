The first-place Falcons will look a bit different when they host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1 p.m. as they seek their third win in the past four games.
The Falcons used the trade deadline to address their secondary that has allowed an NFL-high 306.9 passing yards per game by sending a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick to the Kansas City Chiefs for cornerback Rashad Fenton.
Fenton, who has made 16 starts in 47 games, with 123 tackles, two forced fumbles, 20 passes defended and two interceptions, will look to shore up a unit that has Casey Hayward on injured reserve and A.J. Terrell recovering from a hamstring injury.
Terrell and safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who missed Sunday’s win against Carolina after being concussed a week earlier in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, could return this week, though both will be game-time decisions, Falcons coach Arthur Smith said.
The Falcons received a conditional 2023 seventh-round draft pick back when they dealt safety Dean Marlowe to the Buffalo Bills. Marlowe made 11 tackles in his first season with the Falcons, who signed him to a one-year deal in March.
The Falcons’ most glaring weakness was on display against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, when P.J. Walker threw a 62-yard Hail Mary to D.J. Moore for the game-tying touchdown with 12 seconds left. Walker threw for 317 yards and an interception that was returned for a touchdown.
The Falcons’ secondary, which allows nearly 30 yards per game more than any other team, should be challenged by the Chargers’ passing game that averages 279.4 yards per game, fourth-most in the league.
Led by quarterback Justin Herbert, who has completed nearly 66 percent of his passes for 2,009 yards — fifth-most in the NFL — and 12 touchdowns and four interceptions, the Chargers (4-3) are averaging 23.4 points per game this season.
Austin Ekeler has rushed for 380 yards and five touchdowns and has 53 receptions for 357 yards and three scores, while Mile Williams has 37 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns. Tight end Gerald Everett has 27 receptions for 305 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
Five-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen, who has been slowed by a hamstring, could be at full strength on Sunday. The Chargers had a bye last week and haven’t played since losing to the Seattle Seahawks on Oct. 23, when Allen had two catches for 11 yards.
“We know we have a challenge this week,” Smith said. “You got a team that’s coming off a bye with one of the best young quarterbacks in the league, so we've got to be ready to roll in all three phases.”
Still, the Falcons (4-4) are in first place, a spot they haven’t been in this late in a season since 2016, when they reached the Super Bowl.
“We've just got a lot of good guys, and we've got a stable situation,” Smith said. “I'm hopeful we can continue on this path. We try to find the right people and you try to foster the right climate and get the right type of guys.”
The Falcons’ offense should be able to exploit a Chargers defense that allows 27 points per game, which ranks only ahead of Detroit for last in the league.
Atlanta ranks sixth in the league in scoring offense (25 ppg) and 28th in scoring defense (25.6 ppg).
Quarterback Marcus Mariota is coming off one of his best games of the season, as he went 20-for-28 passing and posted season highs in yards (253) and touchdowns (three) against Carolina. But he still threw two interceptions, including one in overtime that led Carolina’s 32-yard field goal attempt that would have won the game.
“I have to be better, got to be cleaner,” Mariota said. “You know, again, like I said, our guys, they don’t blink. Good plays, bad plays, they stay pretty even-keeled, especially when these things happen. When bad things happen, our guys are ready to step up to make a play.”
Mariota’s success can be traced to getting tight end Kyle Pitts and Damiere Byrd more involved offensively.
Pitts had five catches for 80 yards and a score on nine targets against Carolina after entering the game with 16 catches for 178 yards and a touchdown on 30 targets in six games.
“I thought when (the Panthers) rushed, they tried to rush you down the middle, (Mariota) was able to get out get and extend that play and flip his hips around,” Smith said. “I thought he made some good plays on play-action. The one he had to Kyle (Pitts) on the first touchdown drive ... I thought he progressed pretty well (in the pocket) too.”
Byrd caught three passes, including a 47-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter, for 67 yards a week after catching a 75-yard touchdown pass in the loss to the Bengals.
“He’s taken advantage of his opportunity,” Smith said. “He’s a guy that's been in our program and works extremely hard. He wasn't getting a lot of snaps earlier in the year, but when his number has been called lately, he’s been making plays for us.”
