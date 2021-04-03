BEAUFORT, S.C. – Georgia Gwinnett College women’s soccer team scored three times in the first half, and held on to win its final regular-season tune up 3-1 at USC Beaufort on Saturday afternoon.
The win, the seventh in the last nine games following an 0-3 start, gave the Grizzlies (7-5) momentum heading into the Association of Independent Institutions Women's Soccer Championship tournament next weekend at the Grizzly Soccer Complex in Lawrenceville.
GGC’s scoring came in the final stages of the first half and the team managed to outshoot USC Beaufort by a decisive 21-11 margin in the match, including 10-5 in shots on goal.
Sophomore Victoria Watson got on the scoreboard in the 24th minute after receiving a pass from senior Natalie Ferrin.
Three minutes later, Ferrin scored on a header to give the visitors a 2-0 lead.
Junior Grace Bullock then tallied a goal in the 41st minute following off assists from junior Addie Adame and senior Gabby Bishop.
The Grizzlies had a chance to add another goal in the second half but missed a penalty kick.
USC Beaufort (11-8-1) got on the scoreboard in the final minute.
