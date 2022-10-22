HOSCHTON — After its first loss of the football season simmered for a week, Mill Creek took its frustrations out on defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill.
The Hawks, which lost a showdown of nationally ranked teams with Buford last week, routed Collins Hill 54-0 on Friday behind a complete first-half domination. They led 44-0 at halftime by scoring points on offense, defense and special teams, and limited the visiting Eagles of seven first-half yards on 28 offensive snaps over the first two quarters.
The second half was played with a running clock.
“The mindset was, when we looked at (the Buford game) Monday, it was, ‘What did we do wrong? Where did we leave points out there? Where did we allow them to put points on the board? it was all about what we could do to get better,” Mill Creek head coach Josh Lovelady said. “To be honest, they were mad. We all were. We were mad and frustrated with the outcome Friday because we knew we had more potential. What we need to work on is start playing to the potential we have.”
Cam Robinson reeled off a 45-yard run on the game’s first snap and Mill Creek (7-1, 2-1 region) never slowed down. Caleb Downs’ 1-yard TD run capped a run-heavy, 11-play drive for a 7-0 lead.
Collins Hill (3-5, 1-2) was held to minus-13 yards on its first five possessions, and Mill Creek kept the pressure on in all phases in snapping a two-game losing streak to the Eagles.
The Hawks intercepted three first-half passes from two different Collins Hill quarterbacks — Makhail Wood, Justin Content and Downs had the picks — and Downs returned his for a touchdown.
“We knew we had to fix our mistakes (from the Buford game) and get this one back,” said Mill Creek wide receiver Brendan Jenkins, who had two TD catches. “It was a big region game and we got another win. We’re looking forward to another good game next week with Dacula.”
Punter Jacob Ulrich played a big part in the early domination, pinning Collins Hill on its 2- and 5-yard lines on consecutive punts. His first punt set up a safety when Nick Maxey (three tackles for losses) wrapped up a Collins Hill ball carrier in the end zone. Jaiden Patterson returned the ensuing kick 75 yards for a TD and the hosts led 16-0 with 4:44 left in the first quarter.
Mill Creek quarterback Hayden Clark’s 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter made it 23-0 before a punt block set up an 18-yard TD pass from Clark to Jenkins. The Hawks recovered a short kickoff to quickly regain possession, setting up a 16-yard TD pass from Clark to Jenkins (three catches, 48 yards) for a 37-0 lead with six minutes left in the first half.
Downs’ 20-yard pick-six two plays later stretched the lead to 44-0 at halftime, and capped a half of domination by the Mill Creek defense. Josh Anglin and Jamal Anderson also stood out on that side of the ball with a sack and a tackle for loss each in the first half.
After Collins Hill went in reverse on its opening drive of the third quarter, Wood returned a punt 38 yards for another special teams TD and a 51-0 advantage. Brady Lane tacked on a 23-yard field goal to close out the scoring.
“Short fields, taking advantage of opportunities were keys,” Lovelady said. “Our focus all week long from Monday on was worry about us. What can we clean up? What can we fix in all three phases? We went to work on Monday and I’m proud of the kids and how they responded from last week. They came in here and created opportunities in all three phases.”
MILL CREEK 54, COLLINS HILL 0
Collins Hill 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mill Creek 16 28 7 3 — 54
FIRST QUARTER
Mill Creek: Caleb Downs 1 run (Jacob Ulrich kick) 7:35
Mill Creek: Safety, Nick Maxey tackles ball carrier in end zone, 4:55
