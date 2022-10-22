HOSCHTON — After its first loss of the football season simmered for a week, Mill Creek took its frustrations out on defending Class AAAAAAA state champion Collins Hill.

The Hawks, which lost a showdown of nationally ranked teams with Buford last week, routed Collins Hill 54-0 on Friday behind a complete first-half domination. They led 44-0 at halftime by scoring points on offense, defense and special teams, and limited the visiting Eagles of seven first-half yards on 28 offensive snaps over the first two quarters.

