DACULA – Hebron Christian took two different paths to a sweep of Athens Academy in their first-round doubleheader of the Class A (Private) state baseball doubleheader Thursday at Hebron.
The Lions scored in every inning of Game 1, and then held off a four-run rally by the Spartans in the top of the seventh to escape with a 13-12 win.
Jaiden Stowers set the tone for the offense by going 3-for-5 and scoring four runs, and also made a game-saving snag of a liner in center field for the final out that secured the win.
Luke Starling was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Zack Kwiatkowsi went 2-for-3 with an RBI, Jackson Hackney was 2-for-3 and scored two runs, while Parker Marlatt, Tyler Jay Sciavicco, Bennett Walters and Gavin Latham each added a hit and an RBI.
Kwiatkowski was the winning pitcher, while Latham earned the save.
In the nightcap, it was a complete-game, one-hit shutout from Marlatt that helped Hebron close out the doubleheader with a 3-0 win.
The South Carolina commit also struck out nine.
He got all the offensive support he needed in the top of the fourth on a pair of RBI doubles by Starling and Nate Coker.
Hackney then added an insurance run with his RBI single in the top of the sixth to put the game away and help send the Lions (23-8) into a second-round series next week at Mount Paran.
Sciavicco also had a hit in Game 2 for Hebron.
