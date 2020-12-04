BUFORD — The excitement after Buford’s first touchdown in Friday night’s second-round state playoff game wasn’t limited to the football field.
A smoking HVAC unit in the school building beside Tom Riden Stadium set off an alarm, brought a fire truck onto the track and halted play as the game officials sprinted toward the building to grab their belongings.
“It was smoke-filled, it wasn’t a fire, but (the officials) had to run in there and get their stuff,” Buford head coach Bryant Appling said. “That’s why we had to stop and re-warm up. I don’t think it distracted us a whole lot.”
After the unexpected stoppage, it was a typical Buford performance.
The Wolves removed any drama with another dominant effort from the defense and rushing attack for a 42-7 victory over Cambridge that clinched their 21st straight season of reaching at least the state quarterfinals. They will host Hughes next week in the Class AAAAAA Elite Eight.
A Cambridge touchdown with 36 seconds left snapped Buford’s 13-quarter streak of holding its opposition scoreless, but it didn’t take the luster off the Wolves’ 10th straight victory.
“I think it was efficient,” Appling said of the game. “We did what we set out to do. They gave us some crazy looks and moved some guys in a lot of different places. They weren’t in the same front two plays in a row. I think our O-line dealt with that really well.”
The offensive line paved the way for 438 rushing yards and big nights from its top running backs. Gabe Ervin rushed nine times for 160 yards and two TDs, and Victor Venn carried 12 times for 152 yards and two scores.
They had the blocking up front of Jacob Smith, Jackson Favors, Caleb Archer, Nickolas King and T.J. Lowe, along with tight end Peyton Rinker, to thank for the success. That group opened up gaping holes in the Cambridge (6-6) defense from the first drive, which ended with Dylan Wittke’s 9-yard TD run with 7:05 left in the first quarter.
The fire department’s arrival resulted in a 10-minute delay, but it didn’t slow down the Wolves (10-1).
Ervin blasted through a group of Cambridge tacklers on a 31-yard TD run late in the first quarter, and the hosts scored twice in the second quarter on an 8-yard pass from Ashton Daniels to Tommy Beuglas and a 68-yard run by Ervin. Ervin’s second TD run was preceded by an interception from Boyd Farmer.
Matthew Alexander and Jake Pope had sacks on the next possession for a Buford defense that has allowed an opponent to score in double figures just once — Lanier scored 10 — during its current 10-game winning streak.
Venn had 1- and 59-yard TD runs in the second half for a 42-0 lead. His second scoring run also was set up by an interception, this one from Cole Taylor.
“We got some turnovers and played hard,” Appling said of his defense. “I think we missed too many tackles. We’ve got to clean that up before next week.”
BUFORD 42, CAMBRIDGE 7
Cambridge 0 0 0 7 — 7
Buford 14 14 7 7 — 42
FIRST QUARTER
Buford: Dylan Wittke 9 run (Alejandro Mata kick) 7:05
Buford: Gabe Ervin 31 run (Mata kick) 1:55
SECOND QUARTER
Buford: Tommy Beuglas 8 pass from Ashton Daniels (Mata kick) 10:18
Buford: Ervin 68 run (Mata kick) 5:42
THIRD QUARTER
Buford: Victor Venn 1 run (Mata kick) 3:18
FOURTH QUARTER
Buford: Venn 59 run (Mata kick) 7:32
Cambridge: Hayden Gardella 7 pass from Zach Harris (McCall Bennett kick) :36
Cambridge Buford
First downs 12 17
Rushes-yards 28-101 37-438
Passing yards 139 67
Comp-Att-INT 13-26-2 5-8-0
Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-1
Penalties-yards 4-40 4-30
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING - Cambridge: Jack Marlow 7-38; Phillip-Michael Collins 12-30; Gardella 2-17; Harris 5-12; Ian Chaffin 2-4. Buford: Ervin 9-160; Venn 12-152; Wittke 6-62; C.J. Clinkscales 5-30; Jake Pope 1-12; Christian Butler 2-11; Eli Parks 1-6; Daniels 1-5.
PASSING - Cambridge: Harris 13-26-2, 139. Buford: Daniels 2-2-0, 52; Wittke 3-6-0, 15.
RECEIVING - Cambridge: Gardella 6-86; Marlow 6-38; Chaffin 1-15. Buford: Beuglas 2-12; Amari Wansley 1-44; Peyton Rinker 1-8; Tobi Olawole 1-3.
