Parkview_HS_2022_Football_Varsity_Headshots_LR-15.jpg

Khyair Spain

LILBURN — It took five weeks, but Parkview finally got to play its first home football game of the season and it didn't disappoint as the running game racked up 308 yards on the ground en route to a 41-7 win over South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA action.

The Panthers (5-1, 1-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) got 183 yards on 13 carries from Khyair Spain, including three touchdowns, in their first game on the stadium's new artificial turf. It put Spain over 1,000 yards for the season on the ground, something that head coach Eric Godfree said is a credit to his work ethic.

Recommended for you

Tags

More Sports

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.