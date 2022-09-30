LILBURN — It took five weeks, but Parkview finally got to play its first home football game of the season and it didn't disappoint as the running game racked up 308 yards on the ground en route to a 41-7 win over South Gwinnett in Region 4-AAAAAAA action.
The Panthers (5-1, 1-0 Region 4-AAAAAAA) got 183 yards on 13 carries from Khyair Spain, including three touchdowns, in their first game on the stadium's new artificial turf. It put Spain over 1,000 yards for the season on the ground, something that head coach Eric Godfree said is a credit to his work ethic.
"Khyair is a strong, physical runner who finishes his runs," Godfree said. "He has great vision and is just an all-around great person."
It didn't take long for Parkview to get on the board thanks to a 42-yard punt return by Bryce Coulson. On the next play, Spain took the handoff in from the 5 to give the Panthers an early 7-0 lead.
Parkview looked to push it in on their third drive as well but was stopped just short of the end zone when Spain took the direct snap on fourth down and was wrestled down at the 1.
However, the next four drives told a different story for the Parkview offense. Two 13-yard passes from quarterback Colin Houck (6 of 13, 175 yards) to Mike Matthews (3 catches, 150 yards, 2 touchdowns) and Zach Hill (57 total yards) moved the ball to the 29. A 23-yard rush by Donovan Paris (8 carries, 52 yards, 1 touchdown) was followed by a 6-yard score to make it 14-0 with 7:50 to go in the second quarter.
But the Panthers didn't stop there. After a punt by South (4-2, 0-1) on its next drive, Spain went straight up the middle for a 58-yard score to make it 20-0.
South looked to take back some of the momentum when quarterback Nate Miller found Pierre Ford (3 catches, 124 yards) down the sideline for a 75-yard pass down to the 5. But two unsportsmanlike penalties after the play on the Comets moved the ball back to the 35, stalling the offense. A sack on third down by Parkview's Jacobi Carter and an interception on fourth down by Jay Crawford gave the ball right back to the Panthers.
What ensued was another long touchdown run by Spain, this time for 76 yards to make it 27-0 just before halftime.
After the break, the Panthers again only needed one play to score as Houck found Matthews wide open for a 62-yard touchdown pass. Later in the third quarter, the two hooked up again, this time for 75 yards to give the Panthers a 41-0 lead.
South did add a score late in the third quarter when Jayqunn Billingsley took it in from the 5 to make it 41-7. However, by then it was too late as the fourth quarter went to a running clock.
"We learned so much from the loss last week against Mill Creek," Godfree said. "We challenged each kid with specific things and they took ownership in it. We had a great week of practice and they were excited to get out here a day early."
Parkview 41, South Gwinnett 7
South 0 0 7 0 - 7
Parkview 7 20 14 0 - 41
FIRST QUARTER
Parkview: Khyair Spain 5 run (Carlos Munoz kick) 10:26
SECOND QUARTER
Parkview: Donovan Paris 6 run (Munoz kick) 7:50
Parkview: Spain 58 run (kick failed) 6:19
Parkview: Spain 76 run (Munoz kick) 1:15
THIRD QUARTER
Parkview: Mike Matthews 62 pass from Colin Houck (Munoz kick) 11:49
Parkview: Matthews 75 pass from Houck (Tre Barker kick) 6:56
South: Jayqunn Billingsley 5 run (Jayden Nelson kick) 2:52
