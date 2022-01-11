The Georgia High School Association’s Executive Committee met Monday and approved the final reclassification and region arrangements for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.
Below is a list of how 456 high schools were placed into regions for the next two-year cycle in athletics and other GHSA-sponsored activities:
Class AAAAAAA
1-AAAAAAA (5)
Camden County
Colquitt County
Lowndes
Richmond Hill
Valdosta
2-AAAAAAA (5)
Campbell
Carrollton
East Coweta
Pebblebrook
Westlake
3-AAAAAAA (5)
Harrison
Hillgrove
Marietta
McEachern
North Paulding
4-AAAAAAA (6)
Archer
Brookwood
Grayson
Newton
Parkview
South Gwinnett
5-AAAAAAA (6)
Cherokee
Kennesaw Mountain
North Cobb
Osborne
Walton
Wheeler
6-AAAAAAA (6)
Denmark
Forsyth Central
Lambert
Milton
South Forsyth
West Forsyth
7-AAAAAAA (7)
Berkmar
Discovery
Duluth
Meadowcreek
Norcross
North Gwinnett
Peachtree Ridge
8-AAAAAAA (6)
Buford
Central Gwinnett
Collins Hill
Dacula
Mill Creek
Mountain View
Class AAAAAA
1-AAAAAA (6)
Houston County
Lee County
Northside, Warner Robins
Thomas County Central
Tift County
Veterans
2-AAAAAA (7)
Brunswick
Effingham County
Evans
Glynn Academy
Grovetown
Lakeside, Evans
South Effingham
3-AAAAAA (8)
Alcovy
Forest Park
Jonesboro
Lovejoy
Morrow
Mundy's Mill
Rockdale County
Woodward Academy
4-AAAAAA (7)
Dunwoody
Lakeside, DeKalb
Marist
North Atlanta
Riverwood
South Cobb
St. Pius X
5-AAAAAA (8)
Alexander
Douglas County
East Paulding
Hughes
New Manchester
Newnan
Paulding County
South Paulding
6-AAAAAA (7)
Allatoona
Creekview
Etowah
River Ridge
Rome
Sequoyah
Woodstock
7-AAAAAA (8)
Alpharetta
Blessed Trinity
Innovation Academy*
Johns Creek
Lassiter
Pope
Roswell
Sprayberry
8-AAAAAA (7)
Apalachee
Gainesville
Habersham Central
Jackson County
Lanier
North Forsyth
Shiloh
Class AAAAA
1-AAAAA (6)
Bradwell Institute
Coffee
Greenbrier
Jenkins
Statesboro
Ware County
2-AAAAA (7)
Dutchtown
Eagle's Landing
Jones County
Locust Grove
Ola
Union Grove
Warner Robins
3-AAAAA (5)
Drew
Harris County
McIntosh
Northgate
Northside, Columbus
4-AAAAA (7)
Arabia Mountain
Chamblee
Cross Keys
Decatur
Lithonia
M. L. King
Tucker
5-AAAAA (9)
Banneker
Chapel Hill
Creekside
Jackson, Atlanta
Lithia Springs
Mays
Midtown
Tri-Cities
Villa Rica
6-AAAAA (7)
Cambridge
Centennial
Chattahoochee
Greater Atlanta Christian
Kell
North Springs
Northview
7-AAAAA (6)
Calhoun
Cartersville
Cass
Dalton
Hiram
Woodland, Cartersville
8-AAAAA (7)
Clarke Central
Eastside
Flowery Branch
Heritage, Conyers
Jefferson
Loganville
Winder-Barrow
Class AAAA
1-AAAA (5)
Bainbridge
Cairo
Hardaway
Shaw
Westover
2-AAAA (7)
Baldwin
Griffin
Howard
Perry
Spalding
West Laurens
Westside, Macon
3-AAAA (6)
Benedictine
Burke County
Islands
New Hampstead
Southeast Bulloch
Wayne County
4-AAAA (8)
Fayette County
LaGrange
North Clayton
Riverdale
Starr's Mill
Trinity Christian
Troup County
Whitewater
5-AAAA (8)
Hampton
Lovett
Luella
McDonough
Mt. Zion, Jonesboro
Pace Academy
Stockbridge
Woodland, Stockbridge
6-AAAA (9)
Clarkston
Druid Hills
Hapeville
Holy Innocents'
Miller Grove
Southwest DeKalb
Stephenson
Stone Mountain
Westminster
7-AAAA (6)
Cedartown
Central, Carroll
Heritage, Catoosa
Northwest Whitfield
Sonoraville
Southeast Whitfield
8-AAAA (11)
Cedar Shoals
Cherokee Bluff
Chestatee
East Forsyth
East Hall
Johnson, Gainesville
Madison County
North Hall
North Oconee
Seckinger
Walnut Grove
Class AAA
1-AAA (6)
Carver, Columbus
Columbus
Crisp County
Dougherty
Monroe
Thomasville
2-AAA (5)
Jackson
Mary Persons
Peach County
Pike County
Upson-Lee
3-AAA (9)
Beach
Calvary Day School
Groves
Johnson, Savannah
Liberty County
Long County
Savannah Christian
Savannah Country Day
St. Vincent's Academy*
4-AAA (6)
Cross Creek
Harlem
Hephzibah
Morgan County
Richmond Academy
Salem
5-AAA (4)
Carver, Atlanta
Cedar Grove
Douglass, Atlanta
Sandy Creek
6-AAA (8)
Adairsville
Bremen
Coahulla Creek
Gordon Lee
LaFayette
Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
Ridgeland
Ringgold
7-AAA (7)
Dawson County
Gilmer
Lumpkin County
Pickens
Wesleyan
West Hall
White County
8-AAA (6)
Franklin County
Hart County
Hebron Christian Academy
Monroe Area
Oconee County
Stephens County
Class AA
1-AA (7)
Berrien
Cook
Dodge County
Fitzgerald
Jeff Davis
Sumter County
Worth County
2-AA (8)
ACE Charter
Central, Macon
Jordan
Kendrick
Northeast Rutland
Southwest
Spencer
3-AA (8)
Appling County
Brantley County
Pierce County
Savannah Arts Academy*
Tattnall County
Toombs County
Vidalia
Windsor Forest
4-AA (11)
Butler
Davidson Fine Arts*
Glenn Hills
Johnson, Augusta*
Josey
Laney
Putnam County
Technical Career Magnet*
Thomson
Washington County
Westside, Augusta
5-AA (8)
Callaway
Columbia
Eagle's Landing Christian
Elite Scholars Academy*
Landmark Christian
McNair
Redan
Towers
6-AA (10)
B.E.S.T Academy
Coretta Scott King Academy*
Drew Charter School*
KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
Mt. Paran Christian
North Cobb Christian
South Atlanta
Therrell
Walker
Washington
7-AA (7)
Fannin County
Gordon Central
Haralson County
Model
Murray County
North Murray
Rockmart
8-AA (6)
Athens Academy
Banks County
East Jackson
Fellowship Christian
Providence Christian
Union County
Class A, Division 2
1-A (13)
Baconton
Baker County*
Calhoun County
Early County
Miller County
Mitchell County
Pataula Charter
Quitman County*
Randolph-Clay
Seminole County
Southwest Georgia STEM*
Stewart County
Terrell County
2-A (6)
Atkinson County
Charlton County
Clinch County
Echols County*
Lanier County
Turner County
3-A (8)
Emanuel County Institute
Jenkins County
McIntosh County Academy
Montgomery County
Portal
Savannah Classical Academy*
Savannah Early College*
Steam Academy*
4-A (6)
Dooly County
Hawkinsville
Telfair County
Treutlen
Wheeler County
Wilcox County
5-A (7)
Georgia Academy for Blind*
Georgia Military College
Glascock County
Hancock Central
Johnson County
Twiggs County
Wilkinson County
6-A (11)
Central, Talbotton
Chattahoochee County
Furlow Charter*
Greenville
Macon County
Manchester
Marion County
Rainey-McCullers*
Schley County
Taylor County
Webster County*
7-A (13)
Atlanta Classical*
Ben Franklin Academy*
Bowdon
Christian Heritage
DeKalb School of the Arts*
Excel Christian*
Fulton Leadership Academy*
Georgia School for Deaf*
Greenforest Christian*
Mt. Zion, Carroll
Southwest Atlanta Christian*
W. D. Mohammed*
Woody Gap*
8-A (10)
Aquinas
Georgia Fugees Academy*
Greene County
GSIC*
Lake Oconee Academy
Lincoln County
Taliaferro County*
Towns County
Warren County
Washington-Wilkes
Class A, Division 1
1-A (4)
Bacon County
Brooks County
Irwin County
Pelham
2-A (5)
Bleckley County
Dublin
East Laurens
Jefferson County
Swainsboro
3-A (6)
Bryan County
Claxton
Metter
Savannah
Screven County
Woodville-Tompkins*
4-A (4)
Crawford County
Heard County
Lamar County
Temple
5-A (5)
Jasper County
Oglethorpe County
Prince Avenue Christian
Social Circle
Stilwell Arts*
6-A (10)
Atlanta International*
Galloway*
King's Ridge
Mount Vernon
Mt. Bethel Christian*
Mt. Pisgah Christian
Paideia*
St. Francis
Weber School*
Whitefield Academy
7-A (8)
Armuchee
Chattooga
Coosa
Dade County
Dalton Academy*
Darlington
Pepperell
Trion
8-A (6)
Athens Christian
Barrow*
Commerce
Elbert County
Rabun County
Tallulah Falls*
*School not playing football
