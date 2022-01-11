GHSA_logo_5_7

The Georgia High School Association’s Executive Committee met Monday and approved the final reclassification and region arrangements for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years.

Below is a list of how 456 high schools were placed into regions for the next two-year cycle in athletics and other GHSA-sponsored activities:

Class AAAAAAA

1-AAAAAAA (5)

Camden County

Colquitt County

Lowndes

Richmond Hill

Valdosta

2-AAAAAAA (5)

Campbell

Carrollton

East Coweta

Pebblebrook

Westlake

3-AAAAAAA (5)

Harrison

Hillgrove

Marietta

McEachern

North Paulding

4-AAAAAAA (6)

Archer

Brookwood

Grayson

Newton

Parkview

South Gwinnett

5-AAAAAAA (6)

Cherokee

Kennesaw Mountain

North Cobb

Osborne

Walton

Wheeler

6-AAAAAAA (6)

Denmark

Forsyth Central

Lambert

Milton

South Forsyth

West Forsyth

7-AAAAAAA (7)

Berkmar

Discovery

Duluth

Meadowcreek

Norcross

North Gwinnett

Peachtree Ridge

8-AAAAAAA (6)

Buford

Central Gwinnett

Collins Hill

Dacula

Mill Creek

Mountain View

Class AAAAAA

1-AAAAAA (6)

Houston County

Lee County

Northside, Warner Robins

Thomas County Central

Tift County

Veterans

2-AAAAAA (7)

Brunswick

Effingham County

Evans

Glynn Academy

Grovetown

Lakeside, Evans

South Effingham

3-AAAAAA (8)

Alcovy

Forest Park

Jonesboro

Lovejoy

Morrow

Mundy's Mill

Rockdale County

Woodward Academy

4-AAAAAA (7)

Dunwoody

Lakeside, DeKalb

Marist

North Atlanta

Riverwood

South Cobb

St. Pius X

5-AAAAAA (8)

Alexander

Douglas County

East Paulding

Hughes

New Manchester

Newnan

Paulding County

South Paulding

6-AAAAAA (7)

Allatoona

Creekview

Etowah

River Ridge

Rome

Sequoyah

Woodstock

7-AAAAAA (8)

Alpharetta

Blessed Trinity

Innovation Academy*

Johns Creek

Lassiter

Pope

Roswell

Sprayberry

8-AAAAAA (7)

Apalachee

Gainesville

Habersham Central

Jackson County

Lanier

North Forsyth

Shiloh

Class AAAAA

1-AAAAA (6)

Bradwell Institute

Coffee

Greenbrier

Jenkins

Statesboro

Ware County

2-AAAAA (7)

Dutchtown

Eagle's Landing

Jones County

Locust Grove

Ola

Union Grove

Warner Robins

3-AAAAA (5)

Drew

Harris County

McIntosh

Northgate

Northside, Columbus

4-AAAAA (7)

Arabia Mountain

Chamblee

Cross Keys

Decatur

Lithonia

M. L. King

Tucker

5-AAAAA (9)

Banneker

Chapel Hill

Creekside

Jackson, Atlanta

Lithia Springs

Mays

Midtown

Tri-Cities

Villa Rica

6-AAAAA (7)

Cambridge

Centennial

Chattahoochee

Greater Atlanta Christian

Kell

North Springs

Northview

7-AAAAA (6)

Calhoun

Cartersville

Cass

Dalton

Hiram

Woodland, Cartersville

8-AAAAA (7)

Clarke Central

Eastside

Flowery Branch

Heritage, Conyers

Jefferson

Loganville

Winder-Barrow

Class AAAA

1-AAAA (5)

Bainbridge

Cairo

Hardaway

Shaw

Westover

2-AAAA (7)

Baldwin

Griffin

Howard

Perry

Spalding

West Laurens

Westside, Macon

3-AAAA (6)

Benedictine

Burke County

Islands

New Hampstead

Southeast Bulloch

Wayne County

4-AAAA (8)

Fayette County

LaGrange

North Clayton

Riverdale

Starr's Mill

Trinity Christian

Troup County

Whitewater

5-AAAA (8)

Hampton

Lovett

Luella

McDonough

Mt. Zion, Jonesboro

Pace Academy

Stockbridge

Woodland, Stockbridge

6-AAAA (9)

Clarkston

Druid Hills

Hapeville

Holy Innocents'

Miller Grove

Southwest DeKalb

Stephenson

Stone Mountain

Westminster

7-AAAA (6)

Cedartown

Central, Carroll

Heritage, Catoosa

Northwest Whitfield

Sonoraville

Southeast Whitfield

8-AAAA (11)

Cedar Shoals

Cherokee Bluff

Chestatee

East Forsyth

East Hall

Johnson, Gainesville

Madison County

North Hall

North Oconee

Seckinger

Walnut Grove

Class AAA

1-AAA (6)

Carver, Columbus

Columbus

Crisp County

Dougherty

Monroe

Thomasville

2-AAA (5)

Jackson

Mary Persons

Peach County

Pike County

Upson-Lee

3-AAA (9)

Beach

Calvary Day School

Groves

Johnson, Savannah

Liberty County

Long County

Savannah Christian

Savannah Country Day

St. Vincent's Academy*

4-AAA (6)

Cross Creek

Harlem

Hephzibah

Morgan County

Richmond Academy

Salem

5-AAA (4)

Carver, Atlanta

Cedar Grove

Douglass, Atlanta

Sandy Creek

6-AAA (8)

Adairsville

Bremen

Coahulla Creek

Gordon Lee

LaFayette

Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe

Ridgeland

Ringgold

7-AAA (7)

Dawson County

Gilmer

Lumpkin County

Pickens

Wesleyan

West Hall

White County

8-AAA (6)

Franklin County

Hart County

Hebron Christian Academy

Monroe Area

Oconee County

Stephens County

Class AA

1-AA (7)

Berrien

Cook

Dodge County

Fitzgerald

Jeff Davis

Sumter County

Worth County

2-AA (8)

ACE Charter

Central, Macon

Jordan

Kendrick

Northeast Rutland

Southwest

Spencer

3-AA (8)

Appling County

Brantley County

Pierce County

Savannah Arts Academy*

Tattnall County

Toombs County

Vidalia

Windsor Forest

4-AA (11)

Butler

Davidson Fine Arts*

Glenn Hills

Johnson, Augusta*

Josey

Laney

Putnam County

Technical Career Magnet*

Thomson

Washington County

Westside, Augusta

5-AA (8)

Callaway

Columbia

Eagle's Landing Christian

Elite Scholars Academy*

Landmark Christian

McNair

Redan

Towers

6-AA (10)

B.E.S.T Academy

Coretta Scott King Academy*

Drew Charter School*

KIPP Atlanta Collegiate

Mt. Paran Christian

North Cobb Christian

South Atlanta

Therrell

Walker

Washington

7-AA (7)

Fannin County

Gordon Central

Haralson County

Model

Murray County

North Murray

Rockmart

8-AA (6)

Athens Academy

Banks County

East Jackson

Fellowship Christian

Providence Christian

Union County

Class A, Division 2

1-A (13)

Baconton

Baker County*

Calhoun County

Early County

Miller County

Mitchell County

Pataula Charter

Quitman County*

Randolph-Clay

Seminole County

Southwest Georgia STEM*

Stewart County

Terrell County

2-A (6)

Atkinson County

Charlton County

Clinch County

Echols County*

Lanier County

Turner County

3-A (8)

Emanuel County Institute

Jenkins County

McIntosh County Academy

Montgomery County

Portal

Savannah Classical Academy*

Savannah Early College*

Steam Academy*

4-A (6)

Dooly County

Hawkinsville

Telfair County

Treutlen

Wheeler County

Wilcox County

5-A (7)

Georgia Academy for Blind*

Georgia Military College

Glascock County

Hancock Central

Johnson County

Twiggs County

Wilkinson County

6-A (11)

Central, Talbotton

Chattahoochee County

Furlow Charter*

Greenville

Macon County

Manchester

Marion County

Rainey-McCullers*

Schley County

Taylor County

Webster County*

7-A (13)

Atlanta Classical*

Ben Franklin Academy*

Bowdon

Christian Heritage

DeKalb School of the Arts*

Excel Christian*

Fulton Leadership Academy*

Georgia School for Deaf*

Greenforest Christian*

Mt. Zion, Carroll

Southwest Atlanta Christian*

W. D. Mohammed*

Woody Gap*

8-A (10)

Aquinas

Georgia Fugees Academy*

Greene County

GSIC*

Lake Oconee Academy

Lincoln County

Taliaferro County*

Towns County

Warren County

Washington-Wilkes

Class A, Division 1

1-A (4)

Bacon County

Brooks County

Irwin County

Pelham

2-A (5)

Bleckley County

Dublin

East Laurens

Jefferson County

Swainsboro

3-A (6)

Bryan County

Claxton

Metter

Savannah

Screven County

Woodville-Tompkins*

4-A (4)

Crawford County

Heard County

Lamar County

Temple

5-A (5)

Jasper County

Oglethorpe County

Prince Avenue Christian

Social Circle

Stilwell Arts*

6-A (10)

Atlanta International*

Galloway*

King's Ridge

Mount Vernon

Mt. Bethel Christian*

Mt. Pisgah Christian

Paideia*

St. Francis

Weber School*

Whitefield Academy

7-A (8)

Armuchee

Chattooga

Coosa

Dade County

Dalton Academy*

Darlington

Pepperell

Trion

8-A (6)

Athens Christian

Barrow*

Commerce

Elbert County

Rabun County

Tallulah Falls*

*School not playing football

