Class AAAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Buford 5-0 10-0 Peachtree Ridge
Mill Creek 4-1 9-1 Meadowcreek
Mountain View 2-3 5-5 at Norcross
Dacula 2-3 3-7 at North Gwinnett
Collins Hill 2-3 4-6 Season complete
Central Gwinnett 0-5 5-5 Season complete
Region 7-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
North Gwinnett 6-0 8-2 Dacula
Norcross 5-1 7-3 Mountain View
Meadowcreek 4-2 7-3 at Mill Creek
Peachtree Ridge 3-3 6-4 at Buford
Discovery 2-4 3-7 Season complete
Duluth 1-5 4-6 Season complete
Berkmar 0-6 3-7 Season complete
Region 4-AAAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Grayson 4-1 8-2 Hillgrove
Brookwood 4-1 6-4 Harrison
Newton 3-2 6-4 at Marietta
Parkview 3-2 7-3 at North Paulding
Archer 1-4 2-8 Season complete
South Gwinnett 0-5 4-6 Season complete
Class AAAAAA
Region 8-AAAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Gainesville 6-0 10-0 Sprayberry
North Forsyth 5-1 7-3 Blessed Trinity
Shiloh 4-2 5-5 at Alpharetta
Lanier 3-3 4-6 at Roswell
Jackson County 2-4 3-7 Season complete
Habersham 1-5 3-7 Season complete
Apalachee 0-6 0-10 Season complete
Class AAAAA
Region 6-AAAAA
Team Region Overall This week
Cambridge 6-0 8-2 Jackson-Atlanta
Kell 5-1 9-1 Lithia Springs
Centennial 4-2 5-5 at Mays
Greater Atlanta Christian 3-3 5-5 at Creekside
Chattahoochee 2-4 3-7 Season complete
North Springs 1-5 4-6 Season complete
Northview 0-6 1-9 Season complete
Class AAA
Region 7-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Dawson County 6-0 8-2 Monroe Area
Lumpkin County 4-2 8-2 Oconee County
Pickens 4-2 5-5 at Hebron
Wesleyan 3-3 4-6 at Stephens County
White County 2-4 4-6 Season complete
Gilmer 2-4 5-5 Season complete
West Hall 0-6 1-9 Season complete
Region 8-AAA
Team Region Overall This week
Stephens County 4-1 8-2 Wesleyan
Hebron Christian 3-2 8-2 Pickens
Oconee County 3-2 6-4 at Lumpkin County
Monroe Area 3-2 5-5 at Dawson County
Hart County 2-3 5-5 Season complete
Franklin County 0-5 0-10 Season complete
Class AA
Region 8-AA
Team Region Overall This week
Fellowship 5-0 8-2 North Murray
Athens Academy 4-1 8-2 Fannin County
Union County 3-2 7-3 at Model
East Jackson 2-3 5-5 at Rockmart
Banks County 1-4 5-5 Season complete
Providence Christian 0-5 2-8 Season complete
