On the brink of a special season in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic ended play, the Norcross girls soccer team returned this spring hungry for more, a mission that has gone very well so far.
The Blue Devils enter the state playoffs with a No. 5 state ranking and a 16-2 record — sporting the most wins of any Class AAAAAAA team, boys or girls — and on the heels of sharing the Region 7-AAAAAAA championship with Dunwoody. It is the program’s first region title since 2007.
“I thought we had a chance to have a good season and the cards have kind of fallen the right way for us,” said Norcross girls coach Ryan Burkhart, whose team has doubled its win total from the shortened 2020 season, when it went 8-3.
There have been no COVID delays this season for Norcross, which has played every match and has won 14 of 15 heading into Wednesday’s first-round home match at 6 p.m. against Denmark. The Blue Devils’ last loss was March 19 to Dunwoody, which led to the teams sharing the region title. Each team went 11-1 in 7-AAAAAAA, beat the other 2-0 and had the same number of goals allowed (four) and goal differential (plus-27) in region play.
A coin toss gave Dunwoody the No. 1 seed for the state playoffs, but the flip didn’t put a damper on Norcross’ season.
“I was just telling (the players) the other day, and I’m sure this is true for everybody, a lot of our girls are successful on the field, in the classroom and involved in the community, and you throw in everything we’ve had to deal with, with the protocols and last-minute changes, being adaptable and being able to persevere through quarantine and this and that, I’ve just been really impressed with how they’ve navigated this,” Burkhart said. “If they’ve been frustrated, they haven’t shown it.”
Burkhart’s goal is to make region titles and state playoff runs the norm at Norcross, which has become consistently successful with the help of Sara Sanders’ Pinckneyville Middle program and previous Summerour Middle coach Whitney Grimes. He also credited assistants Emily Diaz and Amy Gallois for their work with the Blue Devils, who have replaced last year’s group of eight seniors with another strong senior class.
Furman recruit Hayley Foster, a Daily Post Super Six selection this year, leads the way with 28 goals and 10 assists from her center midfield position. Morgan Hippeli, Ellie Johnson and Arden Scourtis also have played well in the midfield, while Hippeli and Johnson have been important to a defense that features former U.S. Development Academy player Florencia Bartholomai-Ponce de Leon at center back. Forward Claudia Gatti has 10 goals to help Foster in the attack. Teagan Crye has stepped up in her first season as a varsity starter at goalkeeper.
That group is after another rarity this week — a state playoff win. Burkhart hasn’t been able to confirm the last time that has happened for Norcross girls soccer.
“My hope for them is we can make a little noise in the playoffs,” the coach said. “Winning a share of the region championship is great and I hope that becomes a common thing. I just think they’re really hungry to show what they can do on the state level, in the state tournament, to start putting our school out there as a school that’s hopefully up there to stay.”
